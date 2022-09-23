These Original High School Musical Wildcats Will Return to East High for HSMTMTS Season 4

The original Wildcats are heading back to East High.
That's right, several original cast members from the High School Musical film franchise are joining the ranks of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for season four, Disney+ announced Sept. 23.
So, which Wildcats will be joining the fray? For starters, we see the return of Corbin Bleu, who appeared in season three as a more "jaded" version of himself. But he'll be joined by on-screen love (and real-life BFF) Monique Coleman in addition to Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh. Could this be the reason some of the OG stars (cough cough, Zac Efron) have been spotted heading back to school? We'll have to wait and see.
So why, exactly, are all the actors returning to East High? Get your head in the game for this one: According to the streamer, HSMTMTS will see Disney resurrecting the beloved movie trilogy to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion. The movie will be shot on location, and the actors will be there, playing themselves as they resurrect their High School Musical roles. And if that's not complicated enough, the HSMTMTS stars will be playing featured extras in the revival. We're all in this together.
Joining the High School Musical stars in season four of the hit series are new recurring cast members Kylie Cantrall, who will be playing social media star Dani, Matthew Sato as sitcom actor Mack, Caitlin Reilly starring as indie film director Quinn, and Vasthy Mompoint as choreographer Krystal.
Though Disney+ remains tight-lipped about when we'll be getting this delicious crossover, the streamer promised in a Sept. 10 tweet that the fourth season is "to be bigger and better than ever," noting that "It's now or never."
In the meantime, you can catch up on seasons one through three of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (plus the original three films) on Disney+ now.