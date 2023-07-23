Sink Your Teeth Into These Juicy Secrets About The Vampire Diaries

Watch : How the "Vampire Diaries" Cast Said Goodbye to Series

Dear Diary, can you believe we said goodbye to The Vampire Diaries more than six years ago? Yeah, us either.

It feels like just yesterday we were captivated by the love triangle between Elena (Nina Dobrev), Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder). In actuality, though, that was 13 years ago, with The CW hit—based on the book series by L.J. Smith and created by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec—first bringing us to Mystic Falls way back in September 2009.

And we didn't say goodbye for eight seasons (and thankfully there were two successful spinoffs, The Originals and Legacies).

Looking back, we can't believe Nina almost lost the role of Elena to a High School Musical star. Or that Ian was this close to starring in a totally different vampire show. Plus, can you imagine Paul as Damon Salvatore? There is so much that almost could have been...