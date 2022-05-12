The Vampire Diaries Franchise Has Officially Ended: Legacies Canceled After 4 Seasons

Watch : "The Vampire Diaries" Stars Talk Most Epic Scenes

We're certainly not looking forward to digging our fangs into this news!

The Vampire Diaries franchise has officially come to an end, as the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted has closed its doors once and for all. On May 12, E! News learned that The CW canceled the spin-off series Legacies—starring Danielle Rose Russell, Quincy Fouse and Matthew Davis—after four seasons.

We still have some new content coming our way as the show is in the middle of its fourth season. Nonetheless, the season finale on June 16 will mark the end of the series.

And the franchise will be sure to leave behind a lasting legacy. Vampire Diaries—starring Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley—aired for eight seasons from 2009 to 2017 and its spin-off series The Originals premiered in 2013 and came to a close in 2018.

Thankfully, we got a Mikaelson family reunion in before Legacies came to a close. The April 15 episode brought together Vampire Diaries alums Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), Rebekah (Claire Holt) and Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel).