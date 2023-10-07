Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Settle Divorce 6 Months After Breakup

Less than a month after Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez filed for divorce, the singer and real estate agent, who wed in 2021, settled the details of their separation.

Watch: Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande is breaking free from her marriage to Dalton Gomez

The singer and real estate broker settled their divorce on Oct. 6, according to multiple outlets. TMZ, citing the settlement, reports that Dalton will receive a one-time tax-free payment of $1,250,000 and half the net proceeds of their L.A. home sale, but will collect no spousal support. 

Although the couple filed for divorce just three weeks ago, they actually broke up six months back, with their legal papers listing their date of separation as Feb. 20, 2023.

"They were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing," a source told E! News in September. "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It's been a very kind and patient uncoupling process."

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the settlement but hasn't heard back.

Ariana Grande's Wedding Album With Dalton Gomez

Their breakup was kept under wraps for months. In fact, Ariana and Dalton celebrated their second wedding anniversary in May, when the two-time Grammy winner marked the occasion with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"2," she wrote alongside a snap from their big day, "(3.5 together!!!) I love him so."

The 30-year-old continued filming the Wicked movie in England up until the SAG-AFTRA strike began July 14.

After production went on hiatus, the "Thank U, Next" artist raised eyebrows when she was spotted attending the 2023 Wimbledon finals in London without her wedding ring. E! News then confirmed on July 17 that Ariana and Dalton were separating and heading towards divorce.

Just days later, a source close to the situation told E! News Ariana had begun dating Wicked costar Ethan Slater after her marriage unraveled. (At the end of July, Ethan filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay).

She first sparked romance rumors with Dalton in March 2020. However, it wouldn't be until two months later that the pair confirmed their relationship in her "Stuck With U" music video, with them then going Instagram official that June.

The agent ultimately proposed to the musician with a diamond and pearl engagement ring, with her announcing the news by writing on Instagram, "forever n then some."

Five months later, in May 2021, Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in a private ceremony at her home in Montecito, Calif.

The pair were last seen publicly in January 2023, strolling through the streets of London hand in hand.

And while Ariana—who was previously engaged to Pete Davidson—gave followers a few glimpses into her love story with Dalton and were spotted on the occasional public date night, they mostly took the pov of keeping their relationship private. 

However, this may not have come as a surprise to fans as so much of her life is in the spotlight.

"This is how I meet people—I can't just, like, meet someone at a bar," Ariana told Billboard in 2018 about her previous public romances. "I live fast and full-out, and I make mistakes, and I learn from them and I'm grateful no matter what happens."

For a glimpse into her life in London after the split, read on:

Thank U, Next

Ariana Grande gave a glimpse into her life in London in an Instagram gallery on July 17, the same day news broke that she split with husband Dalton Gomez.

OOTD

Ariana shared a cute selfie from her day at Wimbledon 2023, showing off her outfit by Ralph Lauren with Tiffany & Co. glasses.

A Wicked Duo

She also posed in the car with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey, who joined her at the tennis match.

Ray of Sunshine

She photographed her friend—who plays Fiyero opposite her Glinda—as he enjoyed the view from Wimbledon.

No Ruby Slippers Here

The singer tagged Jonathan in this cryptic pic of his loafers, a long way from Oz.

One Chapter Closes

Ari captured a radiant sunset that marked the end of her day.

