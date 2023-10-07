Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Settle Divorce 6 Months After Breakup

Watch : Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Break Up After 2 Years of Marriage

Ariana Grande is breaking free from her marriage to Dalton Gomez.

The singer and real estate broker settled their divorce on Oct. 6, according to multiple outlets. TMZ, citing the settlement, reports that Dalton will receive a one-time tax-free payment of $1,250,000 and half the net proceeds of their L.A. home sale, but will collect no spousal support.

Although the couple filed for divorce just three weeks ago, they actually broke up six months back, with their legal papers listing their date of separation as Feb. 20, 2023.

"They were taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately before filing," a source told E! News in September. "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process. It's been a very kind and patient uncoupling process."

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the settlement but hasn't heard back.