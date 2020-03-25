Inside Ariana Grande's New Romance With Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Meet the new man in Ariana Grande's life.

The 26-year-old is officially off the market and dating a real estate agent by name of Dalton Gomez, reports TMZ.

An E! News source also shared that the "Boyfriend" singer has indeed been spending quality time with Gomez.

"They run in the same circle," the source said. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home."

According to eyewitnesses, the two have been practicing social distancing together during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with the pop star spending time with him at her place. The eyewitness also shared that he's been at her house "for several days" and they've "ordered food but other than that, they are staying in."

"She's a major homebody as it is, so staying in isn't a problem for her," the eyewitness shared. "Ariana will occasionally go for a drive and then come back home."