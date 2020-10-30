Ariana Grande Is “Madly in Love” With Dalton Gomez 7 Months Into Their Relationship

Ariana Grande isn't saying "thank u, next" to the current guy in her life. She's still head over heels for Dalton Gomez, her boyfriend of seven months, according to E! News insiders.
On Friday, Oct. 30, Ariana released her steamy new album Positions. The record, which features songs like "34+35" (do the math!) seemingly indicates that she's extremely happy (in and out of the bedroom) with her new guy.
"Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels. It's a very healthy relationship," the source explains. "They love to be ‘normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."
Apparently Dalton—a real estate broker who the "7 rings" singer went public with when they appeared very couple-y in Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U" in March—is a big reason for the sound of the new record.
"Ariana's new album was definitely inspired by her current feelings and relationship," adds the source. "She is in love and definitely wanted to express it on the new album. She wanted it to be very flirty and somewhat sexual. She's truly in a great place and is doing well.
Fans believe they found an Easter egg in Ari's titular single "Positions" that hinted she's ready to start fresh with Dalton following her high profile split from former fiancé Pete Davidson.
"Heaven sent you to me," Ariana sings. "I'm just hoping I don't repeat history."
Ariana breaks up the syllable "peat," suggesting to fans that it was a nod to the King of Staten Island star.
Even if that is the case, it seems like the rest of the album is all about hot hookups with one's ride or die...and to Ariana, that person is now Dalton.