Ariana Grande Offers Rare Glimpse Inside Her Home Life With Husband Dalton Gomez

In an Instagram post, Ariana Grande gave fans a peek at her pets, friends and husband Dalton Gomez. Keep scrolling to see the sweet photos.

By Tamantha Gunn Mar 09, 2022 9:53 PMTags
CouplesAriana GrandeCelebrities
Watch: Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Spotted on Rare Public Date

For Ariana Grande, home is wherever her people are!

In a series of Instagram photos and videos captioned, "home is wherever these humans (and dogs) happen to be :)," the "Thank U, Next" singer, 28, gave fans a rare look into what her home life with her pets, friends and husband Dalton Gomez is like.

In one photo, Dalton—Ariana's husband since May 2021—was seen holding up their dog. Other images consisted of Ariana's close friends—Aaron GrossCourtney ChipoloneDoug Middlebrook and Elizabeth Gillies, who previously co-starred with the Yours Truly singer on the hit show Victorious.

Though Ariana and the real estate broker usually keep their marriage private, this new post comes just weeks after she gave fans a peek into how she and her husband spent Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 16, the "7 Rings" singer posted a rare image of the two, dressed up and sharing a kiss in the moonlight. 

photos
Ariana Grande's Wedding Album With Dalton Gomez

The couple went public with their relationship in May 2020 after appearing together in Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U." Seven months later, Ariana revealed that she and Dalton were engaged by sharing an Instagram post of her huge diamond ring, writing, "forever n then some."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether Pete Davidson Will Be on Hulu Show

2

YouTuber David Dobrik Addresses Dramatic Accident With Jeff Wittek

3

We Don't Know How to Feel After That Messy Bachelor Breakup

After a five-month engagement, Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in a private ceremony at her home in Montecito, Calif. At the time, a source told E! News that the day consisted of "close family and friends," adding, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reveals Whether Pete Davidson Will Be on Hulu Show

2

YouTuber David Dobrik Addresses Dramatic Accident With Jeff Wittek

3

We Don't Know How to Feel After That Messy Bachelor Breakup

4

Justin Bieber’s Sweet Concert Dedication to Hailey Will Make You Blush

5

Amanda Bynes Speaks Out After Filing to End Her Conservatorship