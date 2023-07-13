Why Kristin Davis Really Can't Relate to Charlotte York

Watch : And Just Like That Stars Dish on Kim Cattrall's RETURN

For Kristin Davis, life does not imitate art.

The actress recently opened up about the key differences between her and her iconic Sex and the City character Charlotte York.

"We have very different lifestyles, you know?" Kristin said on the July 12 episode of The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin's Best Friend Energy podcast. "I'm not married, I have never been married. It's not my thing."

She continued, "I was never focused on it. It was never a goal, let's say."

Of course, this comes as a stark contrast to Charlotte's hopeless romantic persona on SATC and its spinoff series And Just Like That. And although Charlotte's first marriage failed, she did find her Mr. Right in Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler)—her divorce lawyer of all things.

While Kristin noted the "essence" of her personality is similar to her character's, playing up the marriage desires required skill.

"That took some acting," Kristin quipped, "let me tell you."