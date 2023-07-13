Why Kristin Davis Really Can't Relate to Charlotte York

For Kristin Davis, life does not imitate art.
The actress recently opened up about the key differences between her and her iconic Sex and the City character Charlotte York.
"We have very different lifestyles, you know?" Kristin said on the July 12 episode of The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin's Best Friend Energy podcast. "I'm not married, I have never been married. It's not my thing."
She continued, "I was never focused on it. It was never a goal, let's say."
Of course, this comes as a stark contrast to Charlotte's hopeless romantic persona on SATC and its spinoff series And Just Like That. And although Charlotte's first marriage failed, she did find her Mr. Right in Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler)—her divorce lawyer of all things.
While Kristin noted the "essence" of her personality is similar to her character's, playing up the marriage desires required skill.
"That took some acting," Kristin quipped, "let me tell you."
One of the hardest aspects to portraying Charlotte, the 58-year-old admitted, was making it come across as natural to the audience.
"I would stress out on those days," Kristin confessed, "where I would have a paragraph on a page of all...the rules and the marriage. And oh my god, I would just be like, 'How am I going to do this and make it real and believable?'"
Ironically, Kristin's favorite moment to film on SATC was when Charlotte married her first husband, Dr. Trey MacDougal (Kyle MacLachlan).
And just like that, you now know how Kristin really feels about tying the knot. To see what her character is up to in the second season of the Max series, keep on scrolling.