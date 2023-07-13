Meghan King Reveals Wedding Gift President Joe Biden Gave Her and Ex Cuffe Biden Owens

Though the union was short-lived, polls indicate that this wedding gift is monumental.
Meghan King revealed the wedding gift she received from President Joe Biden when she married his nephew Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021.
"This beautiful crystal bowl," she told Andy Cohen on the July 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live, adding, "with the presidential seal on it."
And since the couple split only two months after tying the knot, Andy was curious as to who got to keep the presidential gift. Meghan responded with a smile, "I did," to which the WWHL host high-fived her, adding "All right! So maybe it was worth it?"
"No Andy," the 38-year-old affirms, "it was not."
But Andy had other questions surrounding the whirlwind romance. On whether she thinks her marriage to the lawyer would have lasted if the two had waited longer to tie the knot, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum answered with a resounding, "No, it would have gone on shorter. It wouldn't have gone on."
And in terms of whether the President and First Lady Jill Biden knew of her Bravo past, Meghan said that wasn't top of mind.
"I wasn't thinking about that," she shared. "But I think the President is well aware of the Housewives at this point."
Cuffe and Meghan married only two weeks after first making their relationship Instagram official. It marked her third trip down the aisle as she was previously married to Brad McDill and former MLB player Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and 5-year-old daughter Aspen.
However, just weeks after sharing the news of their nuptials, the pair abruptly parted ways.
"I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," Meghan wrote December 2021 Instagram Story post. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."
While the reality star didn't elaborate more on the reason behind her and Cuffe's breakup, she did share a request to followers.
"At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness," she added, "as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."