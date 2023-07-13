Meghan King Reveals Wedding Gift President Joe Biden Gave Her and Ex Cuffe Biden Owens

Watch : Why Meghan King & Cuffe Biden Owens REALLY Split

Though the union was short-lived, polls indicate that this wedding gift is monumental.

Meghan King revealed the wedding gift she received from President Joe Biden when she married his nephew Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021.

"This beautiful crystal bowl," she told Andy Cohen on the July 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live, adding, "with the presidential seal on it."

And since the couple split only two months after tying the knot, Andy was curious as to who got to keep the presidential gift. Meghan responded with a smile, "I did," to which the WWHL host high-fived her, adding "All right! So maybe it was worth it?"

"No Andy," the 38-year-old affirms, "it was not."

But Andy had other questions surrounding the whirlwind romance. On whether she thinks her marriage to the lawyer would have lasted if the two had waited longer to tie the knot, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum answered with a resounding, "No, it would have gone on shorter. It wouldn't have gone on."