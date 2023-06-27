Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Why Carrie Bradshaw Doesn't Get Manicures

Can't put your finger on why Carrie Bradshaw never has a manicure on Sex and the City and And Just Like That? Sarah Jessica Parker has your answers covered.

If you couldn't help but wonder why Carrie Bradshaw isn't a manicure girlie, then look no further.

Sarah Jessica Parker recently explained the reason her stylish character in Sex and the City and its sequel series And Just Like That has never been one to get her nails done. 

"Carrie's a writer," the actress told Glamour in an interview published June 21, "so she would have been typing originally on a proper typewriter. She would have learned typing in high school, and she was a practical writer and a necessary writer and a romantic writer."

And while Carrie is known for wearing statement-making pieces, having her get a manicure just didn't seem true to the character. As SJP put it, "It just never seemed that it was where Carrie would spend her time expressing herself."

Character development aside, the Hocus Pocus star noted there's another reason for skipping the nail polish.

"We also don't shoot in order," Sarah explained, referring to possible continuity errors. "You're moving from scene to scene, so practically speaking, it's problematic to have a nail color that's got to match every single scene. It gets in the way of speed and economy."

Everything We Know About And Just Like That... Season 2

However, And Just Like That fans will want to keep their eyes peeled during an upcoming episode of the second season. According to the HBO star, there will be a moment in which Carrie dons a very bold manicure.

"I thought it would be interesting to do," Sarah revealed, "given the outfits and given the environment in which those scenes take place."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

And Just Like That creator Michael Patrick King offered more insight into Carrie's unexpected style move.

"I thought, 'Wow, she's wearing nail polish!' And it's a dark nail polish, which is interesting and surprising," Michael told Glamour. He noted this particular instance takes place in Brooklyn and is quite noticeable since Carrie is "holding the tiniest purse she's ever held."

"I guess she just decided, 'I'm going to Brooklyn, I'm wearing this glittery thing, I feel like I want a little fun,'" he said. "But once again, it's always spontaneous. Carrie Bradshaw is spontaneous. She decides, 'I'm going to wear this or that. I'm going to wear this long slip tutu to go get coffee. And, oh, maybe I'll put on nail polish tonight.'"

He added, "What's great about the character is she is not guarded by rules. Even rules she makes up."

HBO

And Just Like That, now you know the reason behind Carrie's bare fingertips. But for more secrets, keep on reading for all of the details on the second season of the show.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Samantha's Back!

Kim Cattrall—who starred on all six seasons of Sex and the City and its two spin-off movies, but did not reprise her role for the first season of And Just Like That...—will make an appearance on the revival's second season, a rep for Max (formerly HBO Max) confirmed to New York Post on May 31.

Gotham/GC Images
A Rekindled Romance?

If you just couldn't help but wonder what's going on with Carrie and Aidan, this February 2022 photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two might give you an idea.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August 2022, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January, Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

Season two will premiere on Max on June 22.

Lia Toby/WireImage
Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022.

