Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Why Carrie Bradshaw Doesn't Get Manicures

If you couldn't help but wonder why Carrie Bradshaw isn't a manicure girlie, then look no further.

Sarah Jessica Parker recently explained the reason her stylish character in Sex and the City and its sequel series And Just Like That has never been one to get her nails done.

"Carrie's a writer," the actress told Glamour in an interview published June 21, "so she would have been typing originally on a proper typewriter. She would have learned typing in high school, and she was a practical writer and a necessary writer and a romantic writer."

And while Carrie is known for wearing statement-making pieces, having her get a manicure just didn't seem true to the character. As SJP put it, "It just never seemed that it was where Carrie would spend her time expressing herself."

Character development aside, the Hocus Pocus star noted there's another reason for skipping the nail polish.

"We also don't shoot in order," Sarah explained, referring to possible continuity errors. "You're moving from scene to scene, so practically speaking, it's problematic to have a nail color that's got to match every single scene. It gets in the way of speed and economy."