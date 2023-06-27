Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals Why Carrie Bradshaw Doesn't Get Manicures

If you couldn't help but wonder why Carrie Bradshaw isn't a manicure girlie, then look no further.
Sarah Jessica Parker recently explained the reason her stylish character in Sex and the City and its sequel series And Just Like That has never been one to get her nails done.
"Carrie's a writer," the actress told Glamour in an interview published June 21, "so she would have been typing originally on a proper typewriter. She would have learned typing in high school, and she was a practical writer and a necessary writer and a romantic writer."
And while Carrie is known for wearing statement-making pieces, having her get a manicure just didn't seem true to the character. As SJP put it, "It just never seemed that it was where Carrie would spend her time expressing herself."
Character development aside, the Hocus Pocus star noted there's another reason for skipping the nail polish.
"We also don't shoot in order," Sarah explained, referring to possible continuity errors. "You're moving from scene to scene, so practically speaking, it's problematic to have a nail color that's got to match every single scene. It gets in the way of speed and economy."
However, And Just Like That fans will want to keep their eyes peeled during an upcoming episode of the second season. According to the HBO star, there will be a moment in which Carrie dons a very bold manicure.
"I thought it would be interesting to do," Sarah revealed, "given the outfits and given the environment in which those scenes take place."
And Just Like That creator Michael Patrick King offered more insight into Carrie's unexpected style move.
"I thought, 'Wow, she's wearing nail polish!' And it's a dark nail polish, which is interesting and surprising," Michael told Glamour. He noted this particular instance takes place in Brooklyn and is quite noticeable since Carrie is "holding the tiniest purse she's ever held."
"I guess she just decided, 'I'm going to Brooklyn, I'm wearing this glittery thing, I feel like I want a little fun,'" he said. "But once again, it's always spontaneous. Carrie Bradshaw is spontaneous. She decides, 'I'm going to wear this or that. I'm going to wear this long slip tutu to go get coffee. And, oh, maybe I'll put on nail polish tonight.'"
He added, "What's great about the character is she is not guarded by rules. Even rules she makes up."
And Just Like That, now you know the reason behind Carrie's bare fingertips. But for more secrets, keep on reading for all of the details on the second season of the show.