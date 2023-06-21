And Just Like That, the Secret to Sarah Jessica Parker's Glowy Skin Revealed

Watch : And Just Like That Stars Dish on Kim Cattrall's RETURN

If you couldn't help but wonder about Sarah Jessica Parker's latest beauty style, then look no further.

On June 21, the actress dazzled in an effortlessly chic look as she lit up New York City's famous Empire State Building to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City. Plus, the second season premiere of Max's revival series, And Just Like That...

For the special occasion, SJP went with something slightly different from her signature style of glowy skin.

"Tonight's look celebrating the second season of And Just Like That was all about giving SJP her signature smoky eye and luminous skin with a modern touch," the 58-year-old's makeup artist Elaine Offers exclusively told E! News. "Ultimately, I always want SJP to feel confident in her makeup."

So, what exactly did Elaine use to create the actress' updated look? Well, it was all about enhancing the cheeks.

"My favorite product to create Sarah's look will always be Merit's Flush Balm Cream Blush in the color Cheeky," she revealed. "It gives a beautiful lit-from-within glow."