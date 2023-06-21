Exclusive

And Just Like That, the Secret to Sarah Jessica Parker's Glowy Skin Revealed

Sarah Jessica Parker's makeup artist Elaine Offers revealed to E! News the dazzling details behind the star's signature glowy skin at the And Just Like That event on June 21.

By Alyssa Morin Jun 21, 2023 10:58 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityBeautyExclusivesMakeupE! Insider
Watch: And Just Like That Stars Dish on Kim Cattrall's RETURN

If you couldn't help but wonder about Sarah Jessica Parker's latest beauty style, then look no further.

On June 21, the actress dazzled in an effortlessly chic look as she lit up New York City's famous Empire State Building to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City. Plus, the second season premiere of Max's revival series, And Just Like That...

For the special occasion, SJP went with something slightly different from her signature style of glowy skin.

"Tonight's look celebrating the second season of And Just Like That was all about giving SJP her signature smoky eye and luminous skin with a modern touch," the 58-year-old's makeup artist Elaine Offers exclusively told E! News. "Ultimately, I always want SJP to feel confident in her makeup."

So, what exactly did Elaine use to create the actress' updated look? Well, it was all about enhancing the cheeks.

"My favorite product to create Sarah's look will always be Merit's Flush Balm Cream Blush in the color Cheeky," she revealed. "It gives a beautiful lit-from-within glow."

photos
All the Iconic Sex and the City Items Sarah Jessica Parker Has Reworn on And Just Like That

But Elaine didn't stop there, noting that she loves layering cheek products to make a customizable hue for the Hocus Pocus star.

"I've also been incorporating the Flush Balm in Fox, into her makeup as a soft, tan-enhancing halo on her forehead," she continued, "a touch on the nose and also I sweep it onto her décolletage with a big fluffy brush."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

And SJP's sunkissed glow perfectly complemented her effortless getup, in which she wore a black-and-white jumpsuit that featured a giant embellished bow on the neckline. She paired the strapless ensemble with an off-white cardigan, polka dot peep-toe heels and a black watch.

Sometimes, less is more.

Now that you have all of the dazzling details on her latest beauty moment, keep reading to find out more about the second season of And Just Like That (which premieres on June 22).

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Samantha's Back!

Kim Cattrall—who starred on all six seasons of Sex and the City and its two spin-off movies, but did not reprise her role for the first season of And Just Like That...—will make an appearance on the revival's second season, a rep for Max (formerly HBO Max) confirmed to New York Post on May 31.

Gotham/GC Images
A Rekindled Romance?

If you just couldn't help but wonder what's going on with Carrie and Aidan, this February 2022 photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two might give you an idea.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August 2022, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January, Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

Season two will premiere on Max on June 22.

Lia Toby/WireImage
Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!