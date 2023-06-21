And Just Like That, the Secret to Sarah Jessica Parker's Glowy Skin Revealed

If you couldn't help but wonder about Sarah Jessica Parker's latest beauty style, then look no further.
On June 21, the actress dazzled in an effortlessly chic look as she lit up New York City's famous Empire State Building to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City. Plus, the second season premiere of Max's revival series, And Just Like That...
For the special occasion, SJP went with something slightly different from her signature style of glowy skin.
"Tonight's look celebrating the second season of And Just Like That was all about giving SJP her signature smoky eye and luminous skin with a modern touch," the 58-year-old's makeup artist Elaine Offers exclusively told E! News. "Ultimately, I always want SJP to feel confident in her makeup."
So, what exactly did Elaine use to create the actress' updated look? Well, it was all about enhancing the cheeks.
"My favorite product to create Sarah's look will always be Merit's Flush Balm Cream Blush in the color Cheeky," she revealed. "It gives a beautiful lit-from-within glow."
But Elaine didn't stop there, noting that she loves layering cheek products to make a customizable hue for the Hocus Pocus star.
"I've also been incorporating the Flush Balm in Fox, into her makeup as a soft, tan-enhancing halo on her forehead," she continued, "a touch on the nose and also I sweep it onto her décolletage with a big fluffy brush."
And SJP's sunkissed glow perfectly complemented her effortless getup, in which she wore a black-and-white jumpsuit that featured a giant embellished bow on the neckline. She paired the strapless ensemble with an off-white cardigan, polka dot peep-toe heels and a black watch.
Sometimes, less is more.
Now that you have all of the dazzling details on her latest beauty moment, keep reading to find out more about the second season of And Just Like That (which premieres on June 22).