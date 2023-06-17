Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Expecting First Baby Together: Look Back at Their Whirlwind Romance

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian's Birthday Gift From Travis Barker Costs HOW MUCH?!

It was the rock show that changed everything.

Kourtney Kardashian announced she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16. The Kardashians star held up a sign reading, "Travis I'm Pregnant," as seen in a video shared to Instagram, with the drummer coming into the crowd and kissing her in celebration.

It's worth noting that their announcement appears to be a clever nod to the band's 1999 music video for "All the Small Things," in which a fan was seen holding up the same exact message.

Kourtney's pregnancy comes one year after the Lemme founder tied the knot with the musician for a third time in Italy. Their latest chapter together also comes on the heels of the couple documenting their fertility journey during the first two seasons of The Kardashians. In fact, during the show's season three premiere, the soon-to-be mom of four shared that she and Travis decided to take a break from their IVF process.