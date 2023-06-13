Kristin Davis Shares Where She Stands on Kim Cattrall Drama Amid Her And Just Like That Return

Sex and the City alum Kristin Davis wishes she “could fix" the rumored fallout drama behind Kim Cattrall and her co-stars, but said it's "not in my power."

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Jun 13, 2023 2:14 AMTags
Kim CattrallKristin DavisCelebrities
Watch: Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That

Kristin Davis has no thoughts to spare when it comes to Kim Cattrall and her shocking And Just Like That cameo.

Nearly three weeks after Kim confirmed she would return to the Sex and the City franchise, which she had previously vowed not to do, Kristin had indifferent feelings about the news.

After all, sources told Variety that Kim filmed her scene without interacting with showrunner Michael Patrick King and former co-stars Kristin, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she's sparked feud rumors.

As for whether Kristin or her co-stars remain in touch with Kim, the actress told The Telegraph, "You have to respect people's wishes."

"I'm not gonna waste energy on it," she said in an article published June 9. "I can't change anybody. I do understand fans' feelings – that they're upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."

photos
Fierce Fashion Statements From the Sex and the City Reboot

Details surrounding Kim's surprising return have remained slim, though Variety reported that she will only appear in one scene. Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell also teased a couple more details of what viewers can expect from Kim's reprise of Samantha Jones, who made waves in the original series for her sex-positive attitude.

"Her character represented a lot of freedom and permission for women," Candace told Variety in an article published June 6. "And I think the fans are super excited about her coming back, even if it's just one cameo in the car."

Tom Kingston/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Everwood Star Treat Williams Dead at 71 in Motorcycle Accident

3

Billie Eilish Cheekily Responds to Bikini Photo Showing Chest Tattoo

The all-too-brief appearance will certainly turn heads, according to Candace.

"I think it's gonna be really good from the clips that I've seen," she added. "I'm excited."

While fans wait for Kim's highly-anticipated return, keep scrolling to see what else you can expect from And Just Like That season two, which premieres June 22 on Max.

New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock
Samantha's Back!

Kim Cattrall—who starred on all six seasons of Sex and the City and its two spin-off movies, but did not reprise her role for the first season of And Just Like That...—will make an appearance on the revival's second season, a rep for Max (formerly HBO Max) confirmed to New York Post on May 31.

Gotham/GC Images
A Rekindled Romance?

If you just couldn't help but wonder what's going on with Carrie and Aidan, this February 2022 photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two might give you an idea.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August 2022, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January, Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

Season two will premiere on Max on June 22.

Lia Toby/WireImage
Kim Cattrall

Kim Cattrall attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Everwood Star Treat Williams Dead at 71 in Motorcycle Accident

3

Billie Eilish Cheekily Responds to Bikini Photo Showing Chest Tattoo

4

Lily-Rose Depp & Girlfriend 070 Shake Have Steamy Sidewalk Make Out

5

See the OMG Moment Teresa Giudice Walks Out of RHONJ Reunion