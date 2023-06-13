Kristin Davis Shares Where She Stands on Kim Cattrall Drama Amid Her And Just Like That Return

Watch : Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That

Kristin Davis has no thoughts to spare when it comes to Kim Cattrall and her shocking And Just Like That cameo.

Nearly three weeks after Kim confirmed she would return to the Sex and the City franchise, which she had previously vowed not to do, Kristin had indifferent feelings about the news.

After all, sources told Variety that Kim filmed her scene without interacting with showrunner Michael Patrick King and former co-stars Kristin, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she's sparked feud rumors.

As for whether Kristin or her co-stars remain in touch with Kim, the actress told The Telegraph, "You have to respect people's wishes."

"I'm not gonna waste energy on it," she said in an article published June 9. "I can't change anybody. I do understand fans' feelings – that they're upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."