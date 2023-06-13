Kristin Davis Shares Where She Stands on Kim Cattrall Drama Amid Her And Just Like That Return

Kristin Davis has no thoughts to spare when it comes to Kim Cattrall and her shocking And Just Like That cameo.
Nearly three weeks after Kim confirmed she would return to the Sex and the City franchise, which she had previously vowed not to do, Kristin had indifferent feelings about the news.
After all, sources told Variety that Kim filmed her scene without interacting with showrunner Michael Patrick King and former co-stars Kristin, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she's sparked feud rumors.
As for whether Kristin or her co-stars remain in touch with Kim, the actress told The Telegraph, "You have to respect people's wishes."
"I'm not gonna waste energy on it," she said in an article published June 9. "I can't change anybody. I do understand fans' feelings – that they're upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can't, it's not in my power."
Details surrounding Kim's surprising return have remained slim, though Variety reported that she will only appear in one scene. Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell also teased a couple more details of what viewers can expect from Kim's reprise of Samantha Jones, who made waves in the original series for her sex-positive attitude.
"Her character represented a lot of freedom and permission for women," Candace told Variety in an article published June 6. "And I think the fans are super excited about her coming back, even if it's just one cameo in the car."
The all-too-brief appearance will certainly turn heads, according to Candace.
"I think it's gonna be really good from the clips that I've seen," she added. "I'm excited."
While fans wait for Kim's highly-anticipated return, keep scrolling to see what else you can expect from And Just Like That season two, which premieres June 22 on Max.