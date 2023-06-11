Naomi Watts Marries Billy Crudup: See the Couple's Adorable Wedding Photo

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Naomi Watts is officially off the market.

The Mulholland Drive actress announced in a sweet Instagram message that she married Billy Crudup.

Naomi captioned her June 10 post, "Hitched," alongside a photo of her looking lovingly at Billy as they posed in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse. In the same snapshot, the Watchmen actor was smiling from ear to ear and wrapped his arms around Naomi.

As for their wedding attire, the newlyweds dressed to impress.

The King Kong actress wore an intricately floral embroidered bridal gown by Oscar de la Renta, which perfectly coordinated with her white bouquet that was plucked straight from "the deli," she revealed in an Instagram Story. For the groom's part, he looked dapper in a navy blue suit with a white button-down.

After Naomi shared the news, she and Billy received an outpouring of love from their famous friends in the comments section.

Andy Cohen replied, "I feel partially responsible for this," while Jennifer Coolidge gushed, "Hooray!!! Just woke up to this!!!!! Congrats!!! You two couldn't look happier!!!" replied, "I feel partially responsible for this," whilegushed, "Hooray!!! Just woke up to this!!!!! Congrats!!! You two couldn't look happier!!!"