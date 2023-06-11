Naomi Watts Marries Billy Crudup: See the Couple's Adorable Wedding Photo

Naomi Watts confirmed she tied the knot to Billy Crudup after sharing a sweet photo of their wedding day.

By Alyssa Morin Jun 11, 2023 5:11 PMTags
WeddingsNaomi WattsBilly CrudupCouplesWedding DressLivingE! Insider
Watch: BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Naomi Watts is officially off the market.

The Mulholland Drive actress announced in a sweet Instagram message that she married Billy Crudup.

Naomi captioned her June 10 post, "Hitched," alongside a photo of her looking lovingly at Billy as they posed in front of what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse. In the same snapshot, the Watchmen actor was smiling from ear to ear and wrapped his arms around Naomi.

As for their wedding attire, the newlyweds dressed to impress.

The King Kong actress wore an intricately floral embroidered bridal gown by Oscar de la Renta, which perfectly coordinated with her white bouquet that was plucked straight from "the deli," she revealed in an Instagram Story. For the groom's part, he looked dapper in a navy blue suit with a white button-down.

After Naomi shared the news, she and Billy received an outpouring of love from their famous friends in the comments section.

Andy Cohen replied, "I feel partially responsible for this," while Jennifer Coolidge gushed, "Hooray!!! Just woke up to this!!!!! Congrats!!! You two couldn't look happier!!!"
 
Julianna Moore cheekily quipped, "FINALLY!!!" with several red heart emojis, with Gwyneth Paltrow sharing, "Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!"
photos
Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

Naomi's ex, Liev Schreiber, who she shares kids Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, with, also commented on her marriage news. 

"Congratulations!!!" he shared. "Gorgeous!!!"

Billy is also a dad to son William Atticus Parker, 19, whom he shares with ex-Mary Louise Parker.

Instagram

Back in April, engagement rumors swirled around after the actress was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger. When asked about her relationship milestone during a Today appearance, she played coy.

"My eye is hurting," Hoda Kotb said. "There's a big glint coming from some ring over here. It just struck me. But it's beautiful." 

The actress cheekily responded, "Oh, the brain fog!"

Naomi and Billy's low-key wedding comes as no surprise, as they've been keen on keeping their relationship private. In fact, the two, who played spouses on Netflix's Gypsy, first sparked romance rumors in July 2017 and have since kept their love life under wraps.

Instagram

But the couple isn't the only newlyweds to have a surprise wedding. Keep reading to see who else got secretly hitched.

Instagram
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

Naomi confirmed she tied the knot with the actor in a June 10 Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of their surprise wedding.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, who share three children, married in 2008 when she was expecting their first child, daughter Honor. "We eloped and I think I was nine months pregnant!" she told Glamour U.K in 2022. "It wasn't planned."

The actress continued, "It was literally, 'Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?' And he was like, 'No.' So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?' And he was like, 'Yeah.' And then I said, 'Can we get waffles afterwards because I have a doctor's appointment? Will you come to my doctor's appointment?' And that's how it happened!"

Instagram
Johnny Costello & Kimberly Perry

"Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!'" Kimberly Perry shared about her secret wedding to Johnny Costello on Instagram on Dec. 18. "On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever."

Instagram
Christina Ricci & Mark Hampton

Two months after announcing their baby news, the Casper actress revealed that she and the celebrity hairdresser tied the knot!

Instagram
Uzo Aduba & Robert Sweeting

The actress announced she wed Robert Sweeting in a heartfelt Instagram post on Sept. 12, writing, "For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine
Elizabeth Olsen & Robbie Arnett

The WandaVision star subtly revealed she and the musician had tied the knot by referring to him as her "husband" during an interview with Kaley Cuoco for Variety.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas

In May 2021, a source revealed to E! News that the This Is Us star privately married the actress after about a year together.

Instagram
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez

The pop star exchanged vows with the real estate broker during an intimate May 2021 ceremony held at her home in Montecito, Calif. 

A source told E! News, "There were only about 20 guests, close family and friends. It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."

Courtesy of Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata

The action star wed his girlfriend in Las Vegas in February 2021. He wore a Tom Ford tux and she wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono. Cage and Shinto exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress secretly tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas shortly after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They had a second, larger wedding with more friends and family in France months later.

Instagram
Bradley Whitford & Amy Landecker

The Transparent co-stars eloped in July 2018—and the bride had a last-minute fashion emergency. After seeing that the actress wore a periwinkle dress on her big day, a commenter wrote she had "loved the white one, too."

"I destroyed it with makeup right before the wedding," she wrote in the comments section. "Thank God I packed this!"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and former Project Runway host secretly obtained a marriage license and wed the German rocker in early 2019. 

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock; Twitter
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

"The House That Built Me" singer revealed in 2019 that she and NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot. E! News confirmed that they got married on Jan. 26, 2019 in Davidson County, Tenn. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she wrote on Instagram. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me."

Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

After a 10-year relationship, the pop star and Australian actor exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Tennessee over Christmas 2018. Cyrus wore a satin Vivienne Westwood gown for the top-secret affair. The pair has since divorced.

Le Studio Photography
Christina El Moussa & Ant Anstead

The HGTV star and her boyfriend of just over a year wed at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. in Dec. 2018. They split less than two years later.

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Joe Scarborough & Mika Brezezinski

The Morning Joe co-hosts tied the knot at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. on November 24, 2018. Vanity Fair reported that they got married alongside the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. 

Gisela Schober/Lester Cohen/WireImage
Daryl Hannah & Neil Young

Multiple outlets reported that the two wed in August 2018. Young confirmed the following October that Hannah is his wife.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner

The supermodel and her main man hosted an intimate ceremony in upstate New York just three months after announcing their engagement in 2018. 

Photos courtesy of Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, Gown: ELIE SAAB HAUTE COUTURE
Hilary Swank & Philip Schneider

The Oscar-winning actress and her new husband celebrated with friends and family at a secret wedding in Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif. Swank called the ceremony "timeless" and "a dream come true."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Robin Wright & Clement Giraudet

The Golden Globe-winning actress married her longtime beau in August 2018, according to Vogue Paris. The House of Cards star and Saint Laurent VIP relations manager reportedly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at an unknown location. 

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images
Michelle Williams & Phil Elverum

The Golden Globe winner secretly married Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum in early July 2018 in the Adirondacks. They split in 2019

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
Cardi B & Offset

The Migos rapper publicly proposed to the "Bodak Yellow" performer in October 2017, but it was revealed nine months later that the pair had actually tied the knot in a no-frills ceremony in September of that year. 

Snapchat
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

The Gone Girl actress and star of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video married the actor at a New York courthouse in February 2018. The news came just weeks after it was reported she was no longer living with her then-boyfriend, music producer Jeff Magid.

Instagram
Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

The Trainwreck actress and comedienne married her beau, a chef, at a private home in Malibu in February 2018 and just two days after she went public with their relationship.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage
Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah

In late 2017, the singer and actress announced she and her boyfriend eloped in Hawaii. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

The longtime couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held at their house in Topanga, California, near Los Angeles in 2017. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski

The actor said in mid-March 2017 the two had eloped the previous weekend. E! News had confirmed in September that the two were engaged. Two months later, Seyfried's rep said the actress was pregnant with their first child.

OWN
RuPaul & Georges LeBar

The TV personality said in March 2017 he and his longtime partner had wed in January.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic
Tyrese Gibson & Samantha Lee

The Fast & Furious star announced in February 2017 he had tied the knot on Valentine's Day, posting a pic of him and his wife, who he did not name. He later confirmed a report that said she is Samantha Lee, a New Jersey social worker. Tyrese and Samantha split in 2020.

darthvadenz/Instagram
Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke

The Gossip Girl alum married the actress, Jemima Kirke's sister, in a courthouse in Brooklyn in February 2017.

photos
View More Photos From Secret Star Weddings and Elopements
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App