Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Invincible During London Date Night

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stepped out in London together two weeks after the couple celebrated the Jennifer's Body star's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover in New York City.

The twin flames are burning strong.

While in London, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stepped out for a chic date night May 30. Megan kept it causal in a white tank top, black pants with silver detailing and heels. The Jennifer's Body actress accessorized with a matching black purse and deep fiery nails, which complemented her red wavy locks.

Meanwhile, her fiancé—whose blonde hair now has black tips—sported a two-piece grey, sleeveless suit, worn with black Converse, earrings and a matching necklace.

The couple's adventure across the pond comes two weeks after they stepped out in NYC for the launch of the 2023 Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue, which featured Megan as a cover model.

Thankfully, it appears they're back to a model romance, too. Because, back in February, breakup rumors surfaced after Megan posted a series of selfies and a video of a fire pit burning an envelope, with the caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath"—lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 Lemonade hit "Pray You Catch Me."

 

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Celebrate Her 36th Birthday

The Transformers actress, who prior to her post was following zero people on the app, ended up turning her count up to three: Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet.

As if that wasn't eyebrow raising enough, the 36-year-old ended up deleting her account all together later that day. She has since returned to the 'gram with one post of selfies and a following count of—you guessed it—zero.

The Night Teeth actress then addressed rumors of alleged cheating in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Megan wrote, "There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT," she continued, "you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now."

The next month, MGK and Megan—who got engaged in January 2022—shut down breakup rumors after being spotted on vacation together, holding hands and walking the beach in Hawaii, proving the bloody valentines are back in full swing. 

And for a more in-depth walk down memory lane? Keep scrolling for Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's romance rewind. 

January 2022: We're Engaged

New year, new relationship status! On Jan. 12, 2022, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced on Instagram that they were engaged. "Yes, in this life and every life," the musician wrote on Instagram. 

June 2021: Happiest Place on Earth

Megan and MGK sport monochromatic sweat suits and Mickey Mouse ears as they spend the day at Disneyland. 

May 2021: Onstage Love

The two appear onstage during the rocker's show at the Barstool Sports Indy 500 party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

May 2021: Billboard Music Awards

The lovebirds arrive at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles.

May 2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pretty in pink! Megan supports Machine Gun Kelly as they attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

May 2021: Red Hot

The pair is spotted out on another dinner date in Los Angeles.

April 2021: Double Birthday Date

Double date! The duo celebrates MGK's birthday with friends Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker.

April 2021: Pre-Birthday Dinner Date

The couple heads to dinner in Los Angeles a day before the recording artist's birthday.

November 2020: Red Carpet Official

The couple makes their first red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards. The same month, the actress files for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons.

September 2020: Tatted

Megan revealed that she may have gotten a tattoo in honor of the rapper. Her voice appears on MGK's song "Banyan Tree (Interlude)" on his album. "It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That's not possible," Megan said. "You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me."

August 2020: Instagram Official

The actress shares the first photo of her with her new man captioning it, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

July 2020: How They Met

The couple did their first podcast together and detailed how they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchglass. They also became Instagram official in July when MGK posted a selfie of the couple with the caption, "Waited for eternity to find you again..."

June 2020: Dinner Date

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan were spotted holding hands on their way to dinner at NOBU in Los Angeles.

May 2020: "My Bloody Valentine" Video

The rapper released the music video for his song "My Bloody Valentine" which features the Jennifer's Body star.

May 2020: First Sighting

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted for the first time together grabbing coffee and food before driving away together in Los Angeles.

