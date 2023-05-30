Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Invincible During London Date Night

Watch : See Megan Fox's Sexy Sheer Red Carpet Look

The twin flames are burning strong.

While in London, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stepped out for a chic date night May 30. Megan kept it causal in a white tank top, black pants with silver detailing and heels. The Jennifer's Body actress accessorized with a matching black purse and deep fiery nails, which complemented her red wavy locks.

Meanwhile, her fiancé—whose blonde hair now has black tips—sported a two-piece grey, sleeveless suit, worn with black Converse, earrings and a matching necklace.

The couple's adventure across the pond comes two weeks after they stepped out in NYC for the launch of the 2023 Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue, which featured Megan as a cover model.

Thankfully, it appears they're back to a model romance, too. Because, back in February, breakup rumors surfaced after Megan posted a series of selfies and a video of a fire pit burning an envelope, with the caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath"—lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 Lemonade hit "Pray You Catch Me."