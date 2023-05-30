Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Are Invincible During London Date Night

The twin flames are burning strong.
While in London, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stepped out for a chic date night May 30. Megan kept it causal in a white tank top, black pants with silver detailing and heels. The Jennifer's Body actress accessorized with a matching black purse and deep fiery nails, which complemented her red wavy locks.
Meanwhile, her fiancé—whose blonde hair now has black tips—sported a two-piece grey, sleeveless suit, worn with black Converse, earrings and a matching necklace.
The couple's adventure across the pond comes two weeks after they stepped out in NYC for the launch of the 2023 Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue, which featured Megan as a cover model.
Thankfully, it appears they're back to a model romance, too. Because, back in February, breakup rumors surfaced after Megan posted a series of selfies and a video of a fire pit burning an envelope, with the caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath"—lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 Lemonade hit "Pray You Catch Me."
The Transformers actress, who prior to her post was following zero people on the app, ended up turning her count up to three: Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet.
As if that wasn't eyebrow raising enough, the 36-year-old ended up deleting her account all together later that day. She has since returned to the 'gram with one post of selfies and a following count of—you guessed it—zero.
The Night Teeth actress then addressed rumors of alleged cheating in a since-deleted Instagram post.
Megan wrote, "There has been no third party reference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."
"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT," she continued, "you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now."
The next month, MGK and Megan—who got engaged in January 2022—shut down breakup rumors after being spotted on vacation together, holding hands and walking the beach in Hawaii, proving the bloody valentines are back in full swing.
