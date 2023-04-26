Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Thomas Jacobs

Watch : Will Becca Kurfin's First Impression Rose Win "Bachelorette"?

Bachelor Nation is gaining a tiny new member.

Becca Kufrin recently revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Thomas Jacobs in a sweet Instagram post, almost a year after the two first got engaged.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023," the couple captioned their joint April 26 Instagram post alongside a video of the pair, their two dogs and a picture of the sonogram. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad." (See the photos here.)

Their Bachelor family chimed in to send the parents-to-be well wishes on their exciting news, with The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey writing, "Congratulations!!!!!," Andi Dorfman commenting, "Speechless! Beyond happy! Sending so much love" and Wells Adams rounding out the celebratory news with, "Wait, what!!!! Congratulations!!!!"

Becca and Thomas, who met on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, shared their baby news six months after Thomas got down on one knee and popped the question.

"Quick getaway to one of our favorite places," Thomas shared in an Oct. 23 Instagram post, which featured scenes from idyllic weekend, including bike riding and a visit to the pumpkin patch.