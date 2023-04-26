Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Thomas Jacobs

Bachelor Nation’s Becca Kufrin announced she is expecting her first baby with fiancé Thomas Jacobs in a sweet Instagram post: "We already love you to the moon and back." Read on for details.

Watch: Will Becca Kurfin's First Impression Rose Win "Bachelorette"?

Bachelor Nation is gaining a tiny new member.

Becca Kufrin recently revealed she is expecting her first child with fiancé Thomas Jacobs in a sweet Instagram post, almost a year after the two first got engaged.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023," the couple captioned their joint April 26 Instagram post alongside a video of the pair, their two dogs and a picture of the sonogram. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad." (See the photos here.)

Their Bachelor family chimed in to send the parents-to-be well wishes on their exciting news, with The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey writing, "Congratulations!!!!!," Andi Dorfman commenting, "Speechless! Beyond happy! Sending so much love" and Wells Adams rounding out the celebratory news with, "Wait, what!!!! Congratulations!!!!"

Becca and Thomas, who met on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, shared their baby news six months after Thomas got down on one knee  and popped the question

"Quick getaway to one of our favorite places," Thomas shared in an Oct. 23 Instagram post, which featured scenes from idyllic weekend, including bike riding and a visit to the pumpkin patch.

Why We Are Actually Loving "Boring Bachelor" Zach Shallcross

But this wasn't the first engagement for the lovebirds, as Becca had previously taken matters into her own hands and asked the real estate broker to marry her in May 2022. Becca later explained just why she decided it was time to take charge.

"We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together," The Bachelorette alum exclusively told E! News in June. "But he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked."

One goal of the reality star's was to inspire other women with her story.

"I hope, if anything," Becca said, "other women can see this and be like, 'You know what, screw the norm. I'm gonna rock the boat and do it my way if that's what feels right.'"

And while fans wait for the arrival of the littlest Bachelor member, keep scrolling for a look at more Bachelor Nation babies!

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

We're not calling it the most dramatic birth story ever, but "in a wild turn of events," shared the finalist from Nick Viall's season, after 90 minutes of pushing, she and her husband of nine months welcomed their honeymoon baby in an emergency C-section Jan. 18. "What was life before him???" the Arkansas native pondered of 8-pound, 6-ounce Gates Zev Gottschalk. "I can't recall."

But she is certain she and her Bachelor in Paradise love match aren't done building their family. "We'd like two or three," she told Us Weekly. "But Adam has said, you know, we'll see how I do with two and then go from there."

Courtney Robertson & Humberto Preciado

Is this winning? Seventeen months after The Bachelor's season 16 victor gave birth to her first child, son Joaquin, in June 2020, she and her husband set an extra seat at their Thanksgiving table for early arrival Paloma Ruby Preciado. A "small, but mighty" 4 pounds, 15 ounces, their newest addition "is the sweetest girl in the whole-wide-world," she raved on Instagram. "Her smile lights up our days & warms my little mama heart."

Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

Consider Nov. 20 arrival August the couple's final rose at the end of a long journey. Referencing their cycles of intrauterine insemination and IVF—one of which resulted in an ectopic pregnancy—the Canadian-bred firefighter raved of his bride-to-be, "She is my absolute hero for everything she went through the last 2 days in the hospital, and the last 2 years doing everything it took to get this perfect munchkin."

Their plans for a family actually dated back to some early conversations on 2018's Bachelor in Paradise, she shared on Instagram, and yet "even in my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined how amazing this would all feel."

Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Having raced into the world of parenting, welcoming daughter Alessi four months after their January 2019 vows and her little brother and sister this past June, the retired driver is ready to pump the brakes. 

"I think we're so happy because we have our boy, we have the two girls," the season 22 lead said on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast of twins Senna and Lux completing their family. "And I'm already 40, guys. I can't be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be like an active dad. So, I think three is OK."

Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane

"Big, Big Plans", they said? On June 8, Bachelor season 20 final rose recipient and her country singer husband invited all nine pounds of Dutton Walker Lane onto the ranch. Months in, the lifestyle blogger admitted that raising her little man was "by far the hardest thing I've ever done but would do anything for this little boy."

Krystal Nielson & Miles Bowles

Years after failing to collect a rose in week six of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season, the health coach grew her own little flower, giving birth to daughter Andara Rose Bowles Mar. 31 less than a year into her new romance with the San Diego-based entrepreneur. 

Though she admitted on pal Scheana Shay's podcast it was "scary" to learn she was pregnant "so soon in a relationship" and while still wed to Bachelor in Paradise love match Chris Randone, she "just knew this was an incredible lesson for me to grow, to lean into love, to have faith in myself and Miles and my future and know that God gives us only what we can handle."

Lesley Murphy & Alex Kavanagh

The cutest little stowaway you ever did see. On Feb. 12, The Road Les Traveled creator and her fiancé invited daughter Nora Blanche Kavanagh along for the ride and she's already proven herself to be a natural adventurer. 

"Someone told me not too long ago that traveling with a baby isn't a vacation," The Bachelor and The Bachelor Winter Games alum admitted. "It's a trip. A change of scenery. A relocation of parenting. I feel this in my bones." And yet following jaunts to Hawaii, Miami, New York and Kavanagh's native Australia, "I wouldn't trade a thing if it means I get to show this girl the world."

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

Three's a crowd? Hardly. Since youngest Reed joined the mix in November 2020, the Bachelor in Paradise OG sweethearts have strongly considered rounding out their family with a fourth. Tolbert told People he's "10 percent open to the idea," but his bride's baby fever burns much stronger. Agreed the mom of Emmy, 4, and Brooks, 2, "Four would be a great number. They'd have the buddy system! There's just something special about the mother-child bond and I just love it."

