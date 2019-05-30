The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Reveal Baby Girl's Name

Just a few hours after Arie Luyendyk Jr. . and Lauren Luyendyk welcomed their baby girl into the world, the new parents took to Instagram to reveal the little one's name.

"This was [the] first time she laid eyes on me, and I'm forever changed," the proud papa captioned a photo of his bundle of joy. "Alessi Ren Luyendyk." 

The child was born Wednesday, May 29 at 2:09 p.m. local time. She weighed six pounds and 13 ounces at the time of arrival and measured in at 20 centimeters long.

"Mommy and baby are doing great," Arie wrote shortly after the birth. "We are so incredibly happy."

It looks like the couple is already head over heels for their daughter, too.

"She is sweet, calm and @ariejr, and I could not be more in love with her," Lauren wrote on Instagram alongside another adorable snapshot.

Fans had a feeling the little one was on the way after Arie and Lauren shared photos from the hospital.

"IT'S HAPPENING!" the former race car driver wrote on Instagram at the time.

In fact, the dynamic duo kept their fans updated throughout Lauren's entire pregnancy. From posting pictures from their Bermuda babymoon to sharing sweet snapshots from their baby shower, the two captured it all. Their firstborn even had her own Instagram account before she was born.

The reality stars announced the pregnancy news back in November.

It certainly has been a big time for the couple. After falling in love on season 22 of The Bachelor—and getting engaged during a dramatic "After the Final Rose" special—the couple tied the knot in January.

They aren't the only members of Bachelor Nation to grow their family. To seem more Bachelor babies, check out the gallery.

Congratulations to the happy family!

