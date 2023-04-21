How King Charles III and the Royal Family Are Really Doing Without the Queen

Watch : Royal Website Updates Line of Succession With Archie & Lili's Titles

A year ago, the British monarchy was on unfamiliarly shaky ground.

The millennium-old institution has always had its detractors, but Prince William had found himself in the new position of being asked to answer for his ancestors' colonial sins as he and Kate Middleton embarked on a royal tour of the Caribbean. Echoing remarks his father, then-Prince Charles, gave in newly republican Barbados in November 2021, William told an audience at the Jamaican governor general's residence that slavery was "abhorrent" and "never should have happened."

But the resistance that even the glam next-generation royals received from the heads of Commonwealth nations such as Jamaica—which expressed opposition to Queen Elizabeth II's enduring status as its head of state—was seen by some as a harbinger of much more resistance to come. Because if these countries didn't want to recognize Her Majesty in that role anymore, they were unlikely to change their position when Charles became king.

Which he did on Sept. 8 when the queen died. The Platinum Jubilee marking Elizabeth's record seven decades on the throne last June ended up being the last chance the United Kingdom—and her own family, for that matter—had to come together to celebrate her while she was alive.

And while it was never as if the monarchy was just going to crumble into the sea after the queen was gone, with the passing of the torch to King Charles III automatic and the minutely detailed plans for the occasion of her death (dubbed Operation London Bridge) drawn up years in advance, the family has had a rather eventful time of it in the seven months since.