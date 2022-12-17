Unpacking the Issues With Harry & Meghan

Watch : Prince Harry Recounts William SCREAMING at Him Over Royal Exit

Almost three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the unprecedented move of trying to live independently from the monarchy but still work in service of the queen—and then were subsequently informed that wasn't an option—the couple finally aired their side of the story.

Which, for the most part, unfolded as you expected it might.

Over the course of their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the now California-based pair painted a picture of an inspiring, meant-to-be love match that had all the makings of a modern fairy tale—until it ran headlong into a ruthless press machine that the royal family took pains to placate rather than fight on the couple's behalf.

Or, as Harry in no uncertain terms contends in the series, even sided with from time to time.