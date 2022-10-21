Netflix Adds Disclaimer to The Crown Trailer Description Following Controversy

Watch : Dame Judi Dench SLAMS The Crown as "Cruelly Unjust"

Netflix is sending out a royal proclamation.

Following blowback from figures like Dame Judi Dench and former Prime Minister Sir John Major, about the upcoming fifth season of The Crown, the streamer is making it clear that the hit series is a work of fiction.

"Inspired by real events," the description reads on YouTube and Twitter, "This fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."

While previous seasons' descriptions have included similar language, none have included the word "fictional."

The move follows high-profile backlash to the fifth season, which is premiering nearly two months to the day after the Queen's Sept. 8 death. In a letter to U.K. publication The Times on Oct. 19, Dench slammed the show as "crude sensationalism." The Oscar-winning actress pointed to one rumored scene in particular as an example of this, which reportedly shows then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) attempting to convince then-Prime Minister Major (Jonny Lee Miller) to persuade Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) to abdicate the throne.