Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Step Out Hand-in-Hand for Cozy NYC Stroll

Watch : Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Couple Goals At Wrexham Game With Kids

Spotted: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds back in the Big Apple.

Two weeks after taking their four kids to a Wrexham game in Wales, the couple—who share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, as well as a newborn baby whose name has not been revealed—stepped out in New York City April 11 for a cozy-looking stroll.

For the outing, Blake was bundled up in a camel coat, black joggers, brown-and-white sneakers and a patterned scarf. Meanwhile, her husband of 10 years kept things casual in a blue zip-up hoodie underneath a navy jacket, gray pants, white sneakers and a green knitted beanie.

Rocking sunglasses, the pair were seen holding hands and chatting as they crossed a street.

But the U.K. and the U.S. aren't the only places Blake and Ryan have visited as of late. On April 8, the Gossip Girl alum shared photos from their family's tropical vacation, writing on Instagram, "She sells seashells down by the seashore."