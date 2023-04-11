Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Step Out Hand-in-Hand for Cozy NYC Stroll

Spotted: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds back in the Big Apple.
Two weeks after taking their four kids to a Wrexham game in Wales, the couple—who share daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, as well as a newborn baby whose name has not been revealed—stepped out in New York City April 11 for a cozy-looking stroll.
For the outing, Blake was bundled up in a camel coat, black joggers, brown-and-white sneakers and a patterned scarf. Meanwhile, her husband of 10 years kept things casual in a blue zip-up hoodie underneath a navy jacket, gray pants, white sneakers and a green knitted beanie.
Rocking sunglasses, the pair were seen holding hands and chatting as they crossed a street.
But the U.K. and the U.S. aren't the only places Blake and Ryan have visited as of late. On April 8, the Gossip Girl alum shared photos from their family's tropical vacation, writing on Instagram, "She sells seashells down by the seashore."
One image showed the 35-year-old posing in a black cutout by a pool overlooking the ocean, while Ryan was pictured in another shot taking a walk on the beach. The pair were also snapped in a group selfie with their respective moms, Tammy Reynolds and Elaine Lively.
So, what has life been like with four little ones under one roof? As Ryan recently joked: "It's a zoo over here."
The Deadpool star added during the Feb. 13 broadcast of CNBC's Power Lunch, "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic."
Keep reading for more about parenthood from Blake and Ryan.