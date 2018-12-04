Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are sticking to strictly business in the bedroom.

While visiting the Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote the release of Deadpool 2 on DVD, the conversation turned to the famous couple's bedroom behavior after Ryan revealed his second child "happened from sex." The Deadpool star then gave a little insight on his sex life with his wife of six-years.

Turns out, it's really not that exciting. "You've only had sex the twice," Ellen jokingly asks.

In response, Ryan deadpans, "Just the two times, yeah. It's a mercenary job, you know, it's just clinical."

And it looks like him and Blake are gearing up to go for a third time. So, does that mean they are hoping to welcome another little one in the near future? Well, the crowd sure hoped so! Unfortunately, as the audience burst into a roar of applause, Ryan shook his head no.

As it is, Blake and Ryan already have their hands full with their two young daughters, not to mention their prosperous careers as Hollywood's biggest actors.