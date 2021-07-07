Blake Lively Hilariously Shows Off the Outfit 4-Year-Old Daughter Inez Dressed Her In

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals She Felt "Insecure" After Baby No. 3

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants? For Blake Lively, it looks more like the motherhood of...anything her daughter likes in her closet.

The star pulled back the curtain on a day in the life at the Lively-Reynolds house, sharing a video of herself modeling her early morning outfit, styled by her 4-year-old daughter Inez. "When you try to get your 4 year old dressed," she captioned the video, "but they insist on dressing you instead...at 5am."

So what was Miss Inez's outfit selection for the day? A bubblegum pink hooded sweatshirt decorated with a jewel smiley face paired with a pink floral print skirt and what appeared to be black heels with pink accents. Inez clearly understands the importance of coordinating colors and honestly, we're impressed.

Blake also subtly gifted followers a sneak peek at what appears to be part of her shoe collection. Behind her, you can see shelves of heels meticulously lined up—a sight for any shoe lover to behold.