RHONJ: Teresa Giudice's Involvement in Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumor Revealed

Watch : Melissa Gorga on Teresa Giudice Tension & Joe Giudice Bahamas Run In

A new cheating rumor is rocking The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

On the Bravo series' April 11 episode, Jennifer Aydin confided in co-star Danielle Cabral about an explosive allegation she and Teresa Giudice became privy to while filming season 13 last year.

The target of the rumor? Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, with whom Teresa is currently feuding.

According to Jennifer, someone who worked with Margaret Josephs told Margaret that he "opened the backseat of a car and saw Melissa in the backseat with a guy" who wasn't her husband of 19 years Joe Gorga.

"And the person who claims he witnessed it told Margaret that they were making out," Jennifer told Danielle in the episode. "She was making out with another guy."

Jennifer also revealed that Margaret's ex-BFF Laura who repeated the allegation to her and Teresa without Margaret's knowledge.

Calling the accusation a "bomb," Danielle added in her confessional, "It is shocking because I don't want to believe it."