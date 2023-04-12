RHONJ: Teresa Giudice's Involvement in Melissa Gorga Cheating Rumor Revealed

A new cheating rumor is rocking The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
On the Bravo series' April 11 episode, Jennifer Aydin confided in co-star Danielle Cabral about an explosive allegation she and Teresa Giudice became privy to while filming season 13 last year.
The target of the rumor? Teresa's sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, with whom Teresa is currently feuding.
According to Jennifer, someone who worked with Margaret Josephs told Margaret that he "opened the backseat of a car and saw Melissa in the backseat with a guy" who wasn't her husband of 19 years Joe Gorga.
"And the person who claims he witnessed it told Margaret that they were making out," Jennifer told Danielle in the episode. "She was making out with another guy."
Jennifer also revealed that Margaret's ex-BFF Laura who repeated the allegation to her and Teresa without Margaret's knowledge.
Calling the accusation a "bomb," Danielle added in her confessional, "It is shocking because I don't want to believe it."
Jennifer continued to recount the story to Danielle, telling her, "This is some serious s--t and, honestly, Laura did not want to tell us. She was like, 'Really I can't, this will destroy Melissa.' And Teresa was like, 'I want you to tell me.'"
As for how Teresa reacted? "Teresa was so pissed," Jennifer claimed, "because she was like, 'You know what, Jen? I believe it.'"
When Danielle asked if the rumor was the reason Teresa didn't ask Melissa to be in her August 2022 wedding, Jennifer continued, "She was really pissed off at Melissa. She's like, 'That makes me sick.' I mean, it's crazy."
While fans will have to wait to see how Melissa finds out about the cheating rumor this season, she previously laughed off the allegation as "typical" for her cast mates.
"What are we gonna do if we don't say Melissa is like this this season?" she exclusively told E! News in February. "She's a stripper, she's that, she's this, she'll leave him for a richer man. Meanwhile, my marriage is lasting the longest and holding the strongest, so it's kind of funny."
Melissa continued, "What they said about me was just a big game of telephone through 50 people and it got nice little wings on it by the time it got to TV, which is such a joke to me. It's like you guys could do better than that."
As for the status of her marriage, Melissa assured fans there's nothing to worry about. "People know Joe and I," the 44-year-old added, "they know who we are as a couple, as people."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)