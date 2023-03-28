The White Lotus Season 3 Destination Reportedly Revealed

After season one took place in Hawaii and season two traveled to Sicily, the third season of HBO's The White Lotus is reportedly headed to southeast Asia. Find out everything we know.

The White Lotus has picked its next destination.

The third season of the HBO drama will take place in Thailand, multiple sources close to production told Variety

After season one took place in Hawaii and season two traveled to Sicily, The White Lotus creator Mike White has hinted that a setting like Thailand might be in store for season three.

"The first season highlighted money and the second season is sex," Mike said after the end of the season two in December. "I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical, funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round."

HBO declined to comment on the reported location when contacted by E! News.

The news appears to debunk Johnny Knoxville's hint that season three might take place in a different Asian locale.

"Mike White is a very close friend of mine," Johnny said to Vulture in February. "He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that's where the next...Oh, I'm not giving anything away."

There's always season four, Johnny.

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO Max.

For everything else we know about season three, keep scrolling.

Fabio Lovino/HBO
Where are things headed next?

On March 27, Variety reported that season three will take place in Thailand.

After wrapping production on The White Lotus' second season in Sicily, creator Mike White hinted that he already had a destination for season three in mind.

"The first season highlighted money and the second season is sex," he said. "I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical, funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round."

HBO
Will the season two mystery continue?

The end of The White Lotus' second season still left some untied threads, particularly when it comes to the nefarious dealings of Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) husband Greg (Jon Gries).

However, Mike White suggested those questions might get answered sooner rather than later.

"I think as far as like, what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is scared enough to just leave it alone," White said to HBO after the season two finale, "but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it back down to Greg. But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."

HBO
Could anybody else from season two return?

The second season introduced viewers to sex-addicted producer Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli, traveling with his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and father Bert (F. Murray Abraham).

While it's unclear if Michael has actually had conversations about reprising his role in season three—he'd certainly jump at the chance.

"Who knows, maybe there'll be another White Lotus season where Dominic comes with his wife and they patch it all up!" Michael suggested to Esquire in December. "I don't want to think about it too much. Because the idea of that makes me so happy. I don't want to be disappointed. I would want nothing more than that."

Hey, if that means we'd get to meet Laura Dern, who voiced Dominic's wife in season two, we're all for it!

Mario Perez/HBO
What about some season one returns?

In July 2022, Connie Britton—who played businesswoman Nicole Mossbacher in season one—revealed that she and Mike White had already discussed her potential return.

"He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," Connie told Deadline in July 2022. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to that in the third season."

When asked about the idea by E! News in January, Connie simply said, "Listen, my lips are sealed."

Fabio Lovino/HBO
Tanya won't be back again...right?

After Tanya—spoiler alert!—killed a bunch of people and then fell to her death in the season two finale, it stands to reason that Jennifer Coolidge probably won't be returning to The White Lotus for the third season in a row—even in ghost form.

"He sort of sticks to his guns," Jennifer said of Mike White in an interview with E! News Jan. 17. "He's an amazing friend, but I think he made his decision. He wanted a big, dramatic, Italian, you know, operatic ending for White Lotus 2, and he wanted to sacrifice Tanya."

May she rest in peace.

Fabio Lovino/HBO
When will season three premiere?

Simply put: It's still going to be a while.

Season three hasn't even started production yet, so if you're craving some devious resort behavior, you'll have to settle for a re-watch of the first two seasons of The White Lotus, which are available to stream on HBO Max.

