The White Lotus Season 3 Destination Reportedly Revealed

Watch : Will Connie Britton Return for White Lotus Season 3? She Says...

The White Lotus has picked its next destination.

The third season of the HBO drama will take place in Thailand, multiple sources close to production told Variety.

After season one took place in Hawaii and season two traveled to Sicily, The White Lotus creator Mike White has hinted that a setting like Thailand might be in store for season three.

"The first season highlighted money and the second season is sex," Mike said after the end of the season two in December. "I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical, funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round."

HBO declined to comment on the reported location when contacted by E! News.

The news appears to debunk Johnny Knoxville's hint that season three might take place in a different Asian locale.

"Mike White is a very close friend of mine," Johnny said to Vulture in February. "He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that's where the next...Oh, I'm not giving anything away."

There's always season four, Johnny.