Haley Lu Richardson Says She “Stalked” Aubrey Plaza Before Starring On The White Lotus Together

Turns out, these two knew one another far before Sicily.
The White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson is revealing exactly how much of an Aubrey Plaza fan she was before they shot the second season of the HBO series together—and exactly how far she went to get close to her.
"I know she has a lot of crazed fans, but I'm probably one of the top three," Richardson shared on the Dec. 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I legitimately stalked her. I didn't just stalk her on social media—like, I showed up to places I was not invited, knowing she was there. I got close to her cousins and her friends so that I would be invited into her life. And it worked!"
Richardson goes on to explain that Plaza's cousins once invited her to the Parks and Recreation star's birthday party at a bar. But, by that point, the actress realized what was going on—and wasn't exactly pleased.
"She saw me from across the bar, and she just went 'You,' and walked away," Richardson recalled. "It was the best thing that's ever happened to me."
So, how did Plaza react when she found out her self-proclaimed stalker had been cast opposite her in season two of Mike White's anthology series? She turned the tables, of course.
"I got a text from her after I found out I booked the show—'cause she was already attached and everything," the Five Feet Apart alum said. "And I got a text from an unknown number that was literally just like a knife and a drip of blood. And I knew! I knew it was Aubrey. And it was! It was her."
This isn't the first time the stars have discussed Richardson's obsession. In a Nov. 4 conversation between the two published by Interview Magazine, Plaza admitted that Richardson "stalked me for years" and got her a necklace "that says 'mommy' on it," while Richardson herself revealed that she has an "Aubrey" album on her phone that's "all about important moments for us." Very Ingrid Goes West of her.
And, of course, Plaza didn't forget the infamous birthday party incident. either.
"It didn't matter how many mushrooms I had taken that night," she explained. "I knew that my stalker had arrived. But there was something deep down inside all along that was like, 'Even though she's stalking me, and maybe eventually she'll cut me up into a million pieces and eat me, I like her. In fact, I love her.' And so when I heard that you were cast on The White Lotus, I was like, 'This is some f--king witchy karmic shit.'"
The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.