Haley Lu Richardson Says She “Stalked” Aubrey Plaza Before Starring On The White Lotus Together

Turns out, these two knew one another far before Sicily.

The White Lotus star Haley Lu Richardson is revealing exactly how much of an Aubrey Plaza fan she was before they shot the second season of the HBO series together—and exactly how far she went to get close to her.

"I know she has a lot of crazed fans, but I'm probably one of the top three," Richardson shared on the Dec. 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I legitimately stalked her. I didn't just stalk her on social media—like, I showed up to places I was not invited, knowing she was there. I got close to her cousins and her friends so that I would be invited into her life. And it worked!"

Richardson goes on to explain that Plaza's cousins once invited her to the Parks and Recreation star's birthday party at a bar. But, by that point, the actress realized what was going on—and wasn't exactly pleased.