Why Adam DiMarco Had a Crush on “Everyone” in the White Lotus Cast

Watch : Adam DiMarco Says White Lotus S2 Cast Is "SO HOT"

According to Adam DiMarco, The White Lotus season two will be your hottest summer vacation yet.

The actor, who plays recent college grad Albie Di Grasso, is checking in for season two of the hit HBO drama—and although The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes teased that he's the "sexiest thing to come out of this season," DiMarco believes his fellow castmates are the ones burning up on this vacation.

"Everyone is so hot on this show, right?" he exclusively told E! News. "I had a crush on everyone at some point during filming."

DiMarco even joked that it was "hard" to be on-set surrounded by such a beautiful cast. Ultimately, though, the group became extremely close living and working at Sicily's San Domenico Palace—even to the point where DiMarco and costar Haley Lu Richardson set up karaoke as a bonding activity.