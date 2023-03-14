Oscars 2023

See the Complete List of Winners

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor's Oscar Party Run-In Tops All the Reunions We've Loved Before

P.S. You’ll want to see this photo of To All the Boys co-stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor reuniting at the recent Vanity Fair Oscar party. Scroll on to see the picture of the BFFs.

Watch: Lana Condor: Must-See Moments That Make Us LOVE Her

These BFFs will always and forever hold a place in each other's hearts.  

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo had a To All the Boys I've Loved Before reunion at 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12. And yes, there are photos of the amazing moment. 

In the snaps, the duo can be seen giving each other a sweet hug and grinning from ear to ear. For the event, Lana, 25, wore a silver column dress and accessorized her look with a sparkly bracelet and diamond chandelier earrings. As for Noah, 26, he wore a dark plaid suit with a black button-down shirt and matching tie.

The former co-stars—who were among the many to have an Oscars reunion—appeared in the 2018 film based on Jenny Han's book series as well as its sequels To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You in 2020 and To All the Boys: Always and Forever in 2021.

And Lana—who's engaged to Anthony De La Torre—and Noah developed a tight bond while working together on the Netflix trilogy.

photos
See All of the Oscars 2023 After-Party Outfit Changes

"I would say that we're like a married couple at this point," The Recruit actor told Cosmopolitan U.K. in February 2021. "Whenever we get together you feel extraordinarily comfortable with the person because I've worked with her for three and a half years now and it's very seamless. It's wonderful."

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

To see more stars at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, keep scrolling.

photos
View More Photos From Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023 Red Carpet Fashion
