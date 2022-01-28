To All the Boys Star Lana Condor Is Engaged to Anthony De La Torre: See Her Stunning Ring

To all the boys she's loved before: Lana Condor is engaged!
The 24-year-old actress said "YES" after her boyfriend of six years, actor-musician Anthony De La Torre, proposed with a stunning diamond ring from Paris Jewellers, she announced on her Instagram on Jan. 28. Alongside engagement photos shot by Lucas Rossi, Lana wrote in the caption that accepting "was the easiest decision I've ever made."
"I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere," she continued in a message to Anthony, 28. "Aside from my father, without a doubt, you are the greatest man in the world."
Plus, as a coparent to their dogs Emmy and Timmy, she joked, "it's about time mommy & daddy got engaged!!!"
In her post, the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star also shared a video of her reaction after Anthony's proposal. As her groom-to-be filmed, she admired her new bling over their outdoor candlelight dinner, crying, "Oh my god, you're my fiancé. I love you!"
Part of nailing the perfect proposal, Lana shared, was Anthony's efforts to honor her heritage. "The fact he knew how important it was to me that he'd collaborate w/ a Vietnamese company to help design my ring is a testament to just how truly thoughtful he always is," she wrote, saying that she "cannot wait" to be Anthony's wife.
She added, "I love you a million times over."
Likewise, Anthony had nothing but loving words for his new fiancée when announcing the engagement. "That moment when you ask your best friend to be by your side forever…" he wrote on his Instagram. "I've wanted to do this for 6 years. The easiest decision I've ever made was to ask this angel to be my wife."
Lana and Anthony first met at a party for Emmy nominees in 2015. As she detailed to Cosmopolitan, she locked eyes with Anthony while posing for photos on the red carpet, and the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor later introduced himself by saying, "I thought I would make a friend."
In true meet-cute fashion, the Deadly Class alum realized that she didn't get Anthony's phone number as she was leaving the party and ran back inside for his digits. After exchanging contact information, Lana said that she texted Anthony a cat-themed joke from the car, to which he responded with its purr-fect punchline.
Kinda sounds like it'd make a good movie, no?