Lana Condor knows she's "living every girl's fantasy" thanks to her recent film success alongside the Internet's favorite boyfriend Noah Centineo.

Condor is taking the movie industry by storm with her performances in flicks like the heartwarming To All The Boys I've Loved Before and the action-packed X-Men: Apocalypse. Rollacoaster magazine sat down with the starlet to talk love, changing representation in Hollywood and her real-life friendship with Centineo.

Lana and Noah stole our hearts in TATBILB, the story of a high school romance in which a teenager's private love letters unexpectedly get mailed to her crushes, forcing her to confront the boys she's admired.

The on-screen chemistry between Lara Jean (Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Centineo) is undeniable, and it turns out they have a pretty cool relationship IRL, too. Lana tells Rollacoaster, "I have this beautiful relationship with Noah, he's a great friend of mine in real life."

Consider us jealous.