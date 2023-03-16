Why Taylor Swift's Red Lipstick Era Almost Didn't Happen

Watch : Taylor Swift GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Grammys

Before Taylor Swift drew a cat eye sharp enough to kill a man, she armored herself with a red lip.

The Grammy winner has been decorating her pout with the bold lipstick shade for years, making it her signature style whether she's on the red carpet or walking down the street. But where did her penchant for the crimson color originate? Two words: Gucci Westman.

"I remember I was the first one to give her a red lip," the makeup artist recently told ELLE Australia. "It was for an Allure cover."

After regularly sporting nude lipstick and soft, smoky eyes, Taylor debuted the drastic makeup change for the magazine in March 2009—just one month before going on her "Fearless" tour. Perfect timing to push the beauty boundaries, don't you think?

"She'd never worn a red lip," Gucci shared. "When the red lip happened, I had to get permission by her mom [Andrea Swift]."