Why Taylor Swift's Red Lipstick Era Almost Didn't Happen

Before Taylor Swift drew a cat eye sharp enough to kill a man, she armored herself with a red lip.
The Grammy winner has been decorating her pout with the bold lipstick shade for years, making it her signature style whether she's on the red carpet or walking down the street. But where did her penchant for the crimson color originate? Two words: Gucci Westman.
"I remember I was the first one to give her a red lip," the makeup artist recently told ELLE Australia. "It was for an Allure cover."
After regularly sporting nude lipstick and soft, smoky eyes, Taylor debuted the drastic makeup change for the magazine in March 2009—just one month before going on her "Fearless" tour. Perfect timing to push the beauty boundaries, don't you think?
"She'd never worn a red lip," Gucci shared. "When the red lip happened, I had to get permission by her mom [Andrea Swift]."
But before receiving Andrea's blessing, Gucci recalled initially getting pushback from the singer's management team, with them telling her, "Taylor doesn't do red."
However, the makeup artist fired back, "'Well, Taylor needs to try red.'"
And the rest, as they say, is history.
But unfortunately for Swifties, the Westman Atelier founder doesn't remember the exact red lipstick she applied on Taylor 14 years ago. But she suggested mixing Brick and Tomato from her Lip Suede: Les Rouges line for a similar effect.
While the "Bejeweled" singer has consistently decorated her pout with red lipstick over the years, she's not afraid to try variations of the color, like blood reds, deep wines and red oranges. In fact, the red lip has become such a staple for Taylor that she's also referenced it in many songs, including "The Moment I Knew," "Wildest Dreams," "Style," "Maroon" and several others.
In 2010, Taylor shared insight with E! News about why she was drawn to the makeup look, saying it "really helps you show emotion."
Taylor's red lipstick history isn't her only fascinating fact. Keep scrolling to learn more about the superstar.