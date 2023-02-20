How Motherhood Has Forever Changed Ashley Greene's Outlook on Body Image

Watch : Taylor Lautner Says Twilight Led to Body Image Issues

Immortal life is great and all, but have you ever looked into the face of a smiling baby? Because that's what actress Ashley Greene Khoury does when she's in need of a figurative pick-me-up.

Every bit as human as the rest of us, the Twilight franchise alum admits she struggles at times with her feelings toward her postpartum body. And in those moments, she revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News, "I go and pick up my child."

Staring at "sweet angel" Kingsley, the daughter she welcomed with husband Paul Khoury Sept. 16, "allows you to be grateful versus kind of nitpicking yourself," she explained of her strategy. "And so that is one of my hacks that I do because no matter what you put out there, it's hard not to be self-critical."

Though she's working to train that particular muscle just as much as the ones in her abdomen.