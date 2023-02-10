And Just Like That, Carrie and Aidan Are Kissing in Season 2 Sneak Peek

Watch : "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION

We swear on Chanel you'll want to see these photos.

Sarah Jessica Parker gave a sneak peek from season two of And Just Like That..., and it's safe to say there are big things in store for the Sex and the City spinoff. In a pair of snaps posted to Instagram Feb. 9, the actress and John Corbett, who play exes Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw, are sharing a kiss.

Parker captioned the post, "This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ."

And fans could barely hold on to their cosmos. "NO WAYYYYYY," Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in the comments, with Andy Cohen stating, "I'm freaking." Added Sophia Bush, "MY HEART MY HEART MY HEART!!"

Although, perhaps viewers shouldn't be too surprised. After all, the show's official Instagram account did post a picture of Carrie and Aidan holding hands in January, writing alongside the image, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." Um, how could we not talk about the onscreen couple's reunion?

In fact, reports that Corbett was returning to the show started spreading back in August.

Still, it's understandable if fans didn't want to get their hopes up. In April 2021, before season one debuted, Corbett told Page Six he was "going to do the show." However, he didn't end up making an appearance.