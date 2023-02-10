And Just Like That, Carrie and Aidan Are Kissing in Season 2 Sneak Peek

As Sarah Jessica Parker put it, "This. Is. Not. A. Drill." Scroll on to see photos of SJP and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two of the Sex and the City revival.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 10, 2023 6:07 PMTags
TVSarah Jessica ParkerSex And The CityCelebrities
Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION

We swear on Chanel you'll want to see these photos.

Sarah Jessica Parker gave a sneak peek from season two of And Just Like That..., and it's safe to say there are big things in store for the Sex and the City spinoff. In a pair of snaps posted to Instagram Feb. 9, the actress and John Corbett, who play exes Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw, are sharing a kiss. 

Parker captioned the post, "This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ."

And fans could barely hold on to their cosmos. "NO WAYYYYYY," Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in the comments, with Andy Cohen stating, "I'm freaking." Added Sophia Bush, "MY HEART MY HEART MY HEART!!"

Although, perhaps viewers shouldn't be too surprised. After all, the show's official Instagram account did post a picture of Carrie and Aidan holding hands in January, writing alongside the image, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." Um, how could we not talk about the onscreen couple's reunion?

In fact, reports that Corbett was returning to the show started spreading back in August. 

Still, it's understandable if fans didn't want to get their hopes up. In April 2021, before season one debuted, Corbett told Page Six he was "going to do the show." However, he didn't end up making an appearance.

photos
All the Iconic Sex and the City Items Sarah Jessica Parker Has Reworn on And Just Like That

The reason? Well, executive producer Michael Patrick King previously told Deadline that "we never said anything about Aidan" and then explained how the decision had to do with (spoiler alert) Carrie processing the death of her husband Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth).

"We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming," he noted to the outlet in February 2022. "It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie. This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through this and into the light—the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

Craig Blankenhorn

Trending Stories

1

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

2

Roseanne Barr Reacts to Character's Fate on The Conners

3

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

Carrie and Aidan were at one point engaged on Sex and the City. But like Carrie, he later married someone else. Are they now ready for another shot of love?

Back in November, SJP was photographed wearing Carrie's iconic wedding dress from when she was first set to marry Big. While it's currently unclear if this has anything to do with Aidan, you can scroll on for what fans do know ahead of the season's release later this year.

Gotham/GC Images
A Rekindled Romance?

If you just couldn't help but wonder what's going on with Carrie and Aidan, this February photo of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett acting out a scene for season two might give you an idea.

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January 2023, HBO Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock
Will We Actually See Samantha?

Despite those optimistic texts exchanged by Carrie and Samantha in the finale—a surprise Kim Cattrall return doesn't seem to be in the cards. 

In June, Sarah Jessica Parker said the continued discourse about the apparent feud between the actresses has been "painful." SJP confirmed that Cattrall was never asked to appear on And Just Like That... because "she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue," and no apparent progress has been made since.

There's always season three!

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

While no exact premiere date has been set yet, HBO Max confirmed that the show will arrive sometime in 2023.

Here's hoping the wait flies back in a New York minute.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Proof Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Jack Is Dad's Doppelgänger

2

Roseanne Barr Reacts to Character's Fate on The Conners

3

Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health

4

Allison Holker Seeks More Control of Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Estate

5

Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Engagement Ring From Fiancé Cole Tucker