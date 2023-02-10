And Just Like That, Carrie and Aidan Are Kissing in Season 2 Sneak Peek

We swear on Chanel you'll want to see these photos.
Sarah Jessica Parker gave a sneak peek from season two of And Just Like That..., and it's safe to say there are big things in store for the Sex and the City spinoff. In a pair of snaps posted to Instagram Feb. 9, the actress and John Corbett, who play exes Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw, are sharing a kiss.
Parker captioned the post, "This. Is. Not. A. Drill. X, SJ."
And fans could barely hold on to their cosmos. "NO WAYYYYYY," Gwyneth Paltrow wrote in the comments, with Andy Cohen stating, "I'm freaking." Added Sophia Bush, "MY HEART MY HEART MY HEART!!"
Although, perhaps viewers shouldn't be too surprised. After all, the show's official Instagram account did post a picture of Carrie and Aidan holding hands in January, writing alongside the image, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." Um, how could we not talk about the onscreen couple's reunion?
In fact, reports that Corbett was returning to the show started spreading back in August.
Still, it's understandable if fans didn't want to get their hopes up. In April 2021, before season one debuted, Corbett told Page Six he was "going to do the show." However, he didn't end up making an appearance.
The reason? Well, executive producer Michael Patrick King previously told Deadline that "we never said anything about Aidan" and then explained how the decision had to do with (spoiler alert) Carrie processing the death of her husband Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth).
"We always try to be very restrained and look at the reality of what people are experiencing and it has nothing to do with Aidan coming or not coming," he noted to the outlet in February 2022. "It really just felt like this was a lot for Carrie. This season was a lot. We wanted to get her through this and into the light—the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light.' We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."
Carrie and Aidan were at one point engaged on Sex and the City. But like Carrie, he later married someone else. Are they now ready for another shot of love?
Back in November, SJP was photographed wearing Carrie's iconic wedding dress from when she was first set to marry Big. While it's currently unclear if this has anything to do with Aidan, you can scroll on for what fans do know ahead of the season's release later this year.