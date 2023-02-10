Why Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Rejected Ex Bartise Bowden’s Offer of Friendship

Watch : Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez Spills on Bartise & After the Altar

Nancy Rodriguez is moving on in a major way.

The season three Love is Blind star was reunited with her former fiancé Bartise Bowden on After the Altar, the three episode catch-up series that dropped on Netflix Feb. 10, where the two sat down and had a brutally honest conversation about the future of their relationship.

While it was revealed that Nancy had kept in touch with Bartise after he rejected her at the altar at the end of their season, she ultimately told her ex face-to-face that she was officially done with him—in love and friendship.

So, what made Nancy change her mind? "I can confirm I know what I want in my life, whether it's certain friendships or certain relationships," she exclusively told E! News about her decision. "I know that [Bartise didn't] align with that. So, your ticket expired. Goodbye."

While Nancy's conversation with Bartise definitively ended their chapter, the bonds she has formed with her female cast members—Alexa Alfia, Zanab Jaffrey, Raven Ross and Colleen Reed—remain as strong as ever.