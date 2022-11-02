The Cringiest Love Is Blind Moments Ever

When Andrew Faked Tears After Being Dumped by Nancy

After getting his proposal shot down by Nancy Rodriguez, Andrew Liu made sure cameras were rolling in his confessional before pulling out eyedrops from his pocket and putting them in his eyes. In a WTF moment, this, complete with some sniffling on his part, simulated real tears.

"I never thought I could care for someone," he said after putting in the eyedrops, "that would bring me to tears."

After the season premiered, the ladies of season three would go on to call him a "clout chaser" and "trash" for the faked moment.