Love Is Blind Season 3 Status Check: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together

Watch : Love Is Blind: Raven & SK REACT to Their Wedding Drama

Warning: This article features spoilers from the Love Is Blind season three finale.

Put away the eye drops, because Love Is Blind's third season has officially ended.

Netflix released the final episode and the reunion special Nov. 9, revealing the romantic fates of its season three stars, including Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett, Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada, Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, and Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.

Colleen and Matt, as well as Alexa and Brennon, tied the knot—and they're confident their respective relationships will stand the test of time.

"We fell in love during the pods, during the whole process," Matt exclusively told E! News. "We've learned so much more after that. And we're literally best friends. I love taking care of her. I've got such a good foundation. So, it's going to last."

And though it was just those two couples to say "I do" during the social experiment's third season, which filmed in the summer of 2021, that doesn't mean all the other pairings are over. That's right, SK and Raven found a way back to one another after their failed nuptials on the show.