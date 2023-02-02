Mario Cantone Tells How And Just Like That... Season 2 Keeps Willie Garson's Memory Alive

And just like that, it's almost time for the Sex and the City revival to be back on your television screens.
Mario Cantone has teased what to expect from And Just Like That... when it eventually returns for season two. He spoke exclusively to E! News at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City where he discussed filming without his late co-star, Willie Garson.
"We miss him terribly. We really do," Cantone shared on Feb. 1. "He's definitely talked about in the next season. We keep him alive. I miss him a lot."
Garson, who played the stylish Stanford Blatch in the SATC series and its follow-up films, passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in September 2021.
Unfortunately for Cantone, this is not the first time he's lost a loved one to cancer. His own father died from prostate cancer in 1996, which inspired the actor to begin taking part in the annual fashion show that raises awareness for prostate cancer and cancer screenings (Cantone's mother also died from cancer).
"It's a private thing. You don't want it to get too private, where you don't go out and get help or get checked," he said of prostate-specific antigen tests. "Health is a very private thing. It's between you and your doctor or doctors. But you've gotta get out there and get checked. Men have to, they really do. Go get checked, get your PSA."
According to Cantone, who has played Anthony Marentino since season three of SATC, filming is about halfway complete for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and the rest of the HBO Max cast.
"I'm Team Che (Sara Ramirez). I love every woman on the show," he shared. "I love Nicole [Ari Parker]. I love Karen Pittman. Of course, I love my S.J. very, very much and Kristin and Cynthia. But, you know, I've become very friendly with Sarita Choudhury, who I absolutely adore. And I kind of get mad when I don't get to see her that often, she has a lot of social obligations, that one."
Cantone, who wore a custom Gustavo Moscoso suit and scarf for the event, also commented on John Corbett officially rejoining his former co-stars after skipping season one of AJLT. "I love John, I love the actor. He's a wonderful guy," he dished. "And boy, does he look incredible. Oh yeah, he looks great."
But what can fans expect from Anthony without Stanford by his side?
"I still got my bakery," Cantone confirmed. "Hot Fellas bread, that's a genius idea. I was a wedding planner before, but I never got that gay gene. I don't know how to put anything together. I did pick up this scarf, though."
"[Director and writer] Michael Patrick King definitely knew that he wanted to do something culinary with me and knew I loved to bake, so he came up with the whole idea," he explained. "I was doing sourdough bread before Covid!"
See what Anthony's got cooking when And Just Like That... inevitably returns to HBO Max for season two.
But until then, here's everything we know about the show so far:
—Reporting by Saryn Chorney