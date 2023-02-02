Mario Cantone Tells How And Just Like That... Season 2 Keeps Willie Garson's Memory Alive

Watch : "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION

And just like that, it's almost time for the Sex and the City revival to be back on your television screens.

Mario Cantone has teased what to expect from And Just Like That... when it eventually returns for season two. He spoke exclusively to E! News at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City where he discussed filming without his late co-star, Willie Garson.

"We miss him terribly. We really do," Cantone shared on Feb. 1. "He's definitely talked about in the next season. We keep him alive. I miss him a lot."

Garson, who played the stylish Stanford Blatch in the SATC series and its follow-up films, passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in September 2021.

Unfortunately for Cantone, this is not the first time he's lost a loved one to cancer. His own father died from prostate cancer in 1996, which inspired the actor to begin taking part in the annual fashion show that raises awareness for prostate cancer and cancer screenings (Cantone's mother also died from cancer).

"It's a private thing. You don't want it to get too private, where you don't go out and get help or get checked," he said of prostate-specific antigen tests. "Health is a very private thing. It's between you and your doctor or doctors. But you've gotta get out there and get checked. Men have to, they really do. Go get checked, get your PSA."