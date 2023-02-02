Exclusive

Mario Cantone Tells How And Just Like That... Season 2 Keeps Willie Garson's Memory Alive

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Mario Cantone and more SATC stars will return for And Just Like That... season two on HBO Max, which is currently filming.

Watch: "And Just Like That…" Teases Carrie & Aidan's REUNION

And just like that, it's almost time for the Sex and the City revival to be back on your television screens.

Mario Cantone has teased what to expect from And Just Like That... when it eventually returns for season two. He spoke exclusively to E! News at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show in New York City where he discussed filming without his late co-star, Willie Garson.

"We miss him terribly. We really do," Cantone shared on Feb. 1. "He's definitely talked about in the next season. We keep him alive. I miss him a lot."

Garson, who played the stylish Stanford Blatch in the SATC series and its follow-up films, passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 57 in September 2021.

Unfortunately for Cantone, this is not the first time he's lost a loved one to cancer. His own father died from prostate cancer in 1996, which inspired the actor to begin taking part in the annual fashion show that raises awareness for prostate cancer and cancer screenings (Cantone's mother also died from cancer).

"It's a private thing. You don't want it to get too private, where you don't go out and get help or get checked," he said of prostate-specific antigen tests. "Health is a very private thing. It's between you and your doctor or doctors. But you've gotta get out there and get checked. Men have to, they really do. Go get checked, get your PSA."

photos
Everything We Know About And Just Like That... Season 2

According to Cantone, who has played Anthony Marentino since season three of SATC, filming is about halfway complete for Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and the rest of the HBO Max cast.

"I'm Team Che (Sara Ramirez). I love every woman on the show," he shared. "I love Nicole [Ari Parker]. I love Karen Pittman. Of course, I love my S.J. very, very much and Kristin and Cynthia. But, you know, I've become very friendly with Sarita Choudhury, who I absolutely adore. And I kind of get mad when I don't get to see her that often, she has a lot of social obligations, that one." 

HBO Max

Cantone, who wore a custom Gustavo Moscoso suit and scarf for the event, also commented on John Corbett officially rejoining his former co-stars after skipping season one of AJLT. "I love John, I love the actor. He's a wonderful guy," he dished. "And boy, does he look incredible. Oh yeah, he looks great."

But what can fans expect from Anthony without Stanford by his side?

"I still got my bakery," Cantone confirmed. "Hot Fellas bread, that's a genius idea. I was a wedding planner before, but I never got that gay gene. I don't know how to put anything together. I did pick up this scarf, though."

"[Director and writer] Michael Patrick King definitely knew that he wanted to do something culinary with me and knew I loved to bake, so he came up with the whole idea," he explained. "I was doing sourdough bread before Covid!"

See what Anthony's got cooking when And Just Like That... inevitably returns to HBO Max for season two.

But until then, here's everything we know about the show so far:

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January 2023, HBO Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock
Will We Actually See Samantha?

Despite those optimistic texts exchanged by Carrie and Samantha in the finale—a surprise Kim Cattrall return doesn't seem to be in the cards. 

In June, Sarah Jessica Parker said the continued discourse about the apparent feud between the actresses has been "painful." SJP confirmed that Cattrall was never asked to appear on And Just Like That... because "she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue," and no apparent progress has been made since.

There's always season three!

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

While no exact premiere date has been set yet, HBO Max confirmed that the show will arrive sometime in 2023.

Here's hoping the wait flies back in a New York minute.

—Reporting by Saryn Chorney

