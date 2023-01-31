Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Prove They're Still Going Strong With PDA Outing

This photo is sweeter than a box of Razzles.
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller were photographed walking hand in hand and smiling in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Jan. 30. The 13 Going on 30 star, 50, wore a plaid jacket over a gray turtleneck sweater and black leggings for the stroll while the businessman, 45, donned a blue plaid button-up shirt over a pair of jeans.
Miller was also seen smiling and chatting with Garner's ex-husband Ben Affleck—with whom she shares kids Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 10—outside of her home on Jan. 29.
The outing marked a rare one for Garner and Miller, although this may not come as a huge surprise to fans as the two have kept much of their relationship private over the years.
"John is a nice normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising kids while being divorced," a source told E! News in February 2020. "They've made what they have work and enjoy being together. They are happy to see each other when they can. There isn't a lot of pressure to make it more than it is. He very much respects how seriously she takes her role as a mom and always put her kids first. They have both had a positive impact on each other."
Garner and Miller first started dating in 2018. While there were reports of a split in the summer of 2020, Us Weekly reported in 2021 that they had reconciled. And by the looks of the photo from their sweet stroll, their relationship appears to still be going strong.
Miller was previously married to musician Caroline Campbell, with whom he shares two children. As for Garner, she married Scott Foley in 2000, but three years later the Felicity co-stars filed for divorce, which was finalized the following year. Garner then tied the knot with Affleck in 2005. But after 10 years of marriage, the pair announced their split, with them filing for divorce in 2017 and finalizing it in 2018.
And the Adam Project actress isn't the only one to find love again. In July, Affleck married Jennifer Lopez—whom he was previously engaged to before their split in the early aughts—in Las Vegas, with the Oscar winner and the singer exchanging vows again in an August Georgia wedding.
In a December cover story for Vogue, Lopez—who shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony—praised Garner, calling her "an amazing co-parent" and noting she and Affleck "work really well together."
But would Garner ever want to tie the knot again? "I don't know," the Alias alum told People in 2021. "I'm so far from it. And I don't know that marriage would need to be a part... I mean I definitely don't think that I'll be single forever. But this is not the time. I don't need to complicate it; I'm good."