Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Prove They're Still Going Strong With PDA Outing

Watch : Here's Where Jennifer Garner Was During Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

This photo is sweeter than a box of Razzles.

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller were photographed walking hand in hand and smiling in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Jan. 30. The 13 Going on 30 star, 50, wore a plaid jacket over a gray turtleneck sweater and black leggings for the stroll while the businessman, 45, donned a blue plaid button-up shirt over a pair of jeans.

Miller was also seen smiling and chatting with Garner's ex-husband Ben Affleck—with whom she shares kids Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 10—outside of her home on Jan. 29.

The outing marked a rare one for Garner and Miller, although this may not come as a huge surprise to fans as the two have kept much of their relationship private over the years.

"John is a nice normal guy who is in a similar situation with raising kids while being divorced," a source told E! News in February 2020. "They've made what they have work and enjoy being together. They are happy to see each other when they can. There isn't a lot of pressure to make it more than it is. He very much respects how seriously she takes her role as a mom and always put her kids first. They have both had a positive impact on each other."