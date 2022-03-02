Jennifer Garner and John Miller Make Rare Appearance Together During New York Trip

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recalls HORRIBLE First Kiss

The Big Apple always brings some big star sightings.

Although Jennifer Garner likes to keep her personal life on the private side, the actress got fans talking when she was photographed with on-again, off-again boyfriend John Miller in New York City.

The pair was spotted at JFK Airport with friends as they presumably prepared for a flight back home to the West Coast.

Jennifer dressed for spring in denim jeans, a black coat and sunglasses over her head. As for John, he opted for a black blazer, white button-down and business casual pants as he carried a backpack through the terminal. Both parties also wore matching face masks.

As for what brought Jennifer to the city in the first place, the actress was in town to celebrate the premiere of her new movie, The Adam Project. Scheduled to hit Netflix on March 11, the film allows Jennifer to reunite on screen with her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo.