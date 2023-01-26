Proof Channing Tatum Can't Keep His Cool Around Magic Mike Co-Star Salma Hayek

Watch : Salma Hayek Says "Get Ready" for Magic Mike at Golden Globes

It's not often that you get to work alongside your celebrity crush.

But that's exactly what Channing Tatum got to do in Magic Mike's Last Dance, which premieres Feb. 10. And while the star is currently dating The Batman star Zoë Kravitz, he couldn't help but lose his cool when talking about his celeb crush: co-star Salma Hayek.

And according to the star, being famous doesn't ease any nerves. "That doesn't matter," Channing exclusively told E! News at the film's Jan. 25 premiere in Miami Beach, Florida. "No one is famous around her. She's just Salma."

The movie, the third installment in the Magic Mike series, sees Channing return as the film's titular stripper, as he teams up with Salma's Maxandra Mendoza to put together a brand-new show in London, which as the film's title suggests, may be his last.

And the 21 Jump Street star has come a long way since the series' first film premiered in 2012, so much so that he joked, "You ain't got enough time and I don't even have enough comprehension to be able to tell you."