Why Sandra Bullock Calls Her Lost City Co-Star Channing Tatum "Brilliant"

Watch : Sandra Bullock Talks FUNNIEST Moment With Channing Tatum

The Lost City boasts a roster of A-list actors, but leading the pack is Sandra Bullock, who not only stars in the new adventure romance but served as a producer, too.

"If we didn't like what we saw, we could change it," Sandra exclusively told E! News at the film's premiere on March 21. Even better? "If the producer couldn't get what she needed," she joked, "the actress would step out [and] throw a little tantrum, and we got what we needed."

When she wasn't calling the shots behind the scenes, Sandra was stepping into the role of reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage, whose world is turned upside down when she and her latest book's cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum), get kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe). As if that weren't enough star power already, the flick also features Brad Pitt.