Why Sandra Bullock Calls Her Lost City Co-Star Channing Tatum "Brilliant"

The Lost City boasts a roster of A-list actors, but leading the pack is Sandra Bullock, who not only stars in the new adventure romance but served as a producer, too.
"If we didn't like what we saw, we could change it," Sandra exclusively told E! News at the film's premiere on March 21. Even better? "If the producer couldn't get what she needed," she joked, "the actress would step out [and] throw a little tantrum, and we got what we needed."
When she wasn't calling the shots behind the scenes, Sandra was stepping into the role of reclusive romance novelist Loretta Sage, whose world is turned upside down when she and her latest book's cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum), get kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe). As if that weren't enough star power already, the flick also features Brad Pitt.
Don't get it twisted, though: Loretta is The Lost City's leading lady. "It's not fun being an armpiece," Sandra told E! News. "Being the dutiful spouse or wife, there's a time for that, but all of the guys got to have all of the adventure and the scope. I wanted to have that, too."
And have an adventure, she does. After being kidnapped, Loretta and Alan find themselves trekking through the jungle in search of an ancient treasure. High jinks ensue, and it's safe to say you'll be laughing throughout the entire film.
In fact, Channing was so funny in one scene that Sandra said several of his lines had to be cut "because I kept laughing."
"We are outside of this little blue car, and he has to keep saying things to me to get me to stop looking at Brad Pitt," she explained. "The stuff that came out of that man's mouth was extraordinary."
But none of it could be used! "We got one line in," Sandra said. "It's in the movie."
"He's pretty brilliant," Sandra added of Channing. She also praised Daniel Radcliffe, who apparently makes a great villain. "Those big, beautiful blue eyes get really sinister," she said. "He goes dark; He goes dark very quickly and he owns it. He owns the power."
Hear more from Sandra
The Lost City hits theaters March 25.