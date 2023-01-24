2023 Oscars

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Unveil First Photo of Baby Esti's Face

Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet close-up of her daughter Esti's face just one week after welcoming her baby girl with John Legend. Take a look at the cute photo.

All of Chrissy Teigen is loving her baby girl.

The Cravings cookbook author couldn't help but to rave over Esti Maxine—who she welcomed with husband John Legend earlier this month—when she shared a new photo of her 11-day-old daughter on Jan. 24. Posting a close-up of Esti's face snuggled up against a gray blanket as she peacefully slept against Chrissy's chest, the Lip Sync Battle host wrote on Instagram, "look at u out here lookin like a baby."

Many of Chrissy's friends also gushed about the newborn in the comments section, with pregnant star Kaley Cuoco writing, "Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!"

"Soooo beautiful just like her mama," Kris Jenner commented, while Camila McConaughey wrote, "What a blessing."

Esti was born on Jan. 13, joining older sister Luna Simone, 6, and brother Miles Theodore, 4. Chrissy and John introduced her to the world six days later by sharing a cute family photo on Instagram.

 

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

"Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy captioned the shot, which showed her two older kids cradling their new sibling. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

John—whose real name is John Stephens—echoed the same sentiment in a Jan. 19 post of his own, saying that the family home has been "overflowing with love and joy" since Esti's arrival. 

"I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister," the singer added. "I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

Instagram

Esti's arrival came more than two years after Chrissy and John suffered a pregnancy loss with their son, Jack. Though Chrissy expressed her reluctance in having another child following Jack's death, she revealed in February 2022 that she had been undergoing IVF treatments in hopes of becoming pregnant again. (Chrissy and John previously conceived their older children through help of IVF.)

The Chrissy's Court star announced her pregnancy in August. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she shared at the time. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Keep scrolling to see photos of Esti, as well as Chrissy and John's adorable family moments. 

Instagram
Cuddles

"look at u out here lookin like a baby," Chrissy Teigen captioned  a photo of daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 24.

The cookbook author and husband John Legend welcomed the baby girl on Jan. 13. 

Instagram
New Sister

The couple introduced their new baby girl to the world by sharing a photo of daughter Luna and son Miles holding the newborn. 

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote on Instagram. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

Meanwhile, John penned from his account, "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

Instagram
Dress to Impress

"Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate," John wrote on Instagram as his daughter wore a dress from the American Girl x Janie and Jack collection.

Instagram
Live Lullaby

During his dad's kick off concert for his Las Vegas residency on April 22, Chrissy shared a hilarious photo of Miles sleeping through the set.

Instagram
Play Time

Who wants to play with Miles? Chrissy and John's son was all smiles when exploring his DockATot Tent of Dreams. 

Instagram
Birthday Fun

Chrissy hosted a math competition and family dinner for John's 42nd birthday on Dec. 28, 2020.

Instagram
TV Time

Ever wonder what Chrissy's family watches during the day? Here's your answer. "Thank you @mightyexpressofficial for releasing new episodes on @NetflixFamily!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "It's their favorite show and these two have watched every episode over and over and over, so mom and dad are verrrrrry happy there are new ones!" 

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Superheroes and sushi was a hit!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram as John and Miles enjoyed a sushi class with Krispy Rice. "I cannot thank @krispyrice enough for making this happen for our little class." 

Instagram
Busted

Want to be a fly on the wall in the Legend-Teigen house? Chrissy's Instagram Stories could help! The Cravings author documented John enjoying father-daughter time as Luna was styled in Mini Boden.

Instagram
Family Rules

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram

 

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

instagram
Let's Eat!

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces." 

Instagram
Miles Turns 2!

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, wishing her little boy a happy birthday. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Miles!

"Our little guy is 2 today," wrote John Legend to his little boy Miles. "Happy birthday, Miles!"

 

Instagram
Family Time

"Quaranteam," John captioned the photo in April 2020.

Instagram
Cuddles on the Couch

"Dysfunction junction," Chrissy captioned the image.

Boys and Bears

John and Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

NBC
A Legendary Christmas

Chrissy, John, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.

Instagram
Piggyback Time

Prince Charming and his little princess reporting for duty!

Instagram
Bath Babies

We can't get over this picture of Luna and Miles enjoying bath time together.

Playing House

Legend's ladies looked like they were having a blast playing together in this snap.

Twinning

Miles is the spitting image of his famous father!

Instagram
Piano Partners

In this sweet snap, it was clear that Luna takes after her dad.

Sweet Smooches

Teigen is just a teeny bit too short to give her baby girl a smooch when she's on Legend's shoulders, but doesn't that make this moment cuter?

Instagram
Reading Rainbow

Luna looked so cute as she headed to her first week of school in 2018.

Instagram
Jet Setting Siblings

Luna and Miles are so tiny in those airplane seats and therefore we can't help but smile even more when looking at them.

Rawr!

So cute! Luna got inspired by the alligator statue to open her mouth wide and show off her animal side.

Instagram
Adventures with Animals

This family photo got ambushed by an adorable animal, but it's still so cute!

Animal Love

Luna is amazed by the blue and yellow bird perching in front of her while being held his dad's arms.

photos
View More Photos From Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments
