Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Unveil First Photo of Baby Esti's Face

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Share FIRST Photo of Newborn Baby

All of Chrissy Teigen is loving her baby girl.

The Cravings cookbook author couldn't help but to rave over Esti Maxine—who she welcomed with husband John Legend earlier this month—when she shared a new photo of her 11-day-old daughter on Jan. 24. Posting a close-up of Esti's face snuggled up against a gray blanket as she peacefully slept against Chrissy's chest, the Lip Sync Battle host wrote on Instagram, "look at u out here lookin like a baby."

Many of Chrissy's friends also gushed about the newborn in the comments section, with pregnant star Kaley Cuoco writing, "Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!!"

"Soooo beautiful just like her mama," Kris Jenner commented, while Camila McConaughey wrote, "What a blessing."

Esti was born on Jan. 13, joining older sister Luna Simone, 6, and brother Miles Theodore, 4. Chrissy and John introduced her to the world six days later by sharing a cute family photo on Instagram.