Chrissy Teigen Hopes for "Closure in My Heart" After Holding Memorial for Late Son Jack

Chrissy Teigen's healing journey continues.

More than a year after suffering a pregnancy loss, the Cravings author honored her son Jack through an intimate memorial attended by her immediate family.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, Chrissy shared two photos from the gathering that included her mom Pepper Teigen and husband John Legend.

"Took me a year, but finally honored his little spirit with some blessings today," Chrissy shared on Instagram after being joined by her children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. "Hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now."

The best-selling author added, "Thank you guys for the kind words. It's a process. Xx."

Soon after the post went up, many fans and friends offered their support and condolences in the comments section. "As my therapist says, ‘grief is a process with many highs and lows.' That statement was both reassuring and overwhelming," one follower wrote. "You are doing great, be kind to yourself!"