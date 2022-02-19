Chrissy Teigen Resumes IVF Journey After Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional Over Fan Mail After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen appears to be ready to try again to expand her family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the model turned cookbook author posted a photo that showcased IVF injectable medication typically given for egg retrievals, implying that she and husband John Legend hope to have another baby following the loss of their third child more than a year ago. Along with the image, she wrote, "here we go again," plus an animated egg and a "Lol" in response to an animation of a crying uterus.

Back in September 2020, Chrissy, 36, revealed on social media that she had lost her son Jack in the middle of her pregnancy. She had become pregnant with him naturally, while she and John had conceived daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with through the help of IVF treatments.

In December 2020, Chrissy wrote on Instagram, along with a mirror selfie, "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again."