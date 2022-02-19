Chrissy Teigen Resumes IVF Journey After Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen appears to be ready to try again to expand her family.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the model turned cookbook author posted a photo that showcased IVF injectable medication typically given for egg retrievals, implying that she and husband John Legend hope to have another baby following the loss of their third child more than a year ago. Along with the image, she wrote, "here we go again," plus an animated egg and a "Lol" in response to an animation of a crying uterus.
Back in September 2020, Chrissy, 36, revealed on social media that she had lost her son Jack in the middle of her pregnancy. She had become pregnant with him naturally, while she and John had conceived daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, with through the help of IVF treatments.
In December 2020, Chrissy wrote on Instagram, along with a mirror selfie, "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again."
Chrissy's latest Instagram photo sparked speculation that she and John plan to pursue surrogacy. Last April, she told Refinery29 that she and John had a couple of frozen embryos that are "ready to go in," adding," If it's not me, somebody." The outlet also said that Chrissy is also ready to harvest more eggs, despite calling the process "a bitch."
Last February, the week of what would have been Jack's due date, Chrissy underwent surgery to treat endometriosis, or growth of uterine tissue outside of the uterus and a condition that can decrease both egg quality and chances of carrying a pregnancy.
In her interview with Refinery29, Chrissy said, "I'm in therapy and something that I talk about often is, I just don't understand how I can't [carry children] because I have a really healthy uterus now. I think one lingering thing is that Jack was so healthy, and it was just something with my body that was not right at that time."
She added, "In my mind, I'm like, 'I need to try again, though. I want to try again. I believe my body's in a better place than it was.'"