Why the Elizabeth Arden Cream Prince Harry Used on His Penis Reminded Him Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is revealing how he cared for his crown jewels.
The Duke of Sussex left little to the imagination in his tell-all memoir Spare, as he shared details about healing his frostbitten penis with Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream—a product his mom Princess Diana loved.
According to Harry, following a charity trip to the North Pole in March 2011, he returned to England with a wounded "todger."
"My penis was oscillating between extremely sensitive and borderline traumatized," he recalled in his memoir. "I'd been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She'd urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream."
However, the beauty staple instantly brought back memories of his mother, who had passed away in August 1997.
"My mom used that on her lips," he remembered. "You want me to put that on my todger?"
After Harry's friend reassured him that the skincare product would work its magic, he decided to give it a try.
"I found a tube, and the minute I opened it the smell transported me through time," he shared. "I felt as if my mother was right there in the room. And I took a smidge, and applied it down there."
Following Harry's viral retelling of using the same skincare cream his mother used, Elizabeth Arden shared several cheeky tweets about the $27 product.
"Sworn to keep skin hydrated for 8 hours, the world's mightiest moisturizer," one message read. "It's ultra-rich in texture to solve a litany of #beauty problems."
In another post, the brand wrote, "Holy moisture! Use our universe of #EightHourCream products to hydrate and replenish moisture as they protect to win the battle over dry skin with ease."
But there was one tweet that really packed a powerful thrust.
"You've heard all the buzz about plumping Hyaluronic Acid," the cosmetics company tweeted, "but did you know it's extremely helpful during the colder months."
According to British Vogue, Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream, which was created in 1930, was also a favorite of the late Queen Elizabeth II. In fact, the brand has held a royal warrant for almost 60 years.
And while it's unknown how well the cream worked for Harry's privates, he revealed he was still recovering from a frostbitten penis during his brother Prince William's April 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. Harry said his doctor told him he'd heal in time, but he recalled thinking, "Really Doc? That hasn't been my experience."
