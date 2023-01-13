And Just Like That... Season 2: Your First Look at Carrie and Aidan's Reunion

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks Carrie's ICONIC Wedding Dress AGAIN

Pour a couple cosmos, because we have a reason to celebrate.

On Jan. 13, HBO Max officially confirmed that John Corbett will reprise his role of Aidan Shaw on season two of And Just Like That.... In new images from the next installment, Aidan (Corbett) is seen holding hands with former fiancée Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

The streamer captioned the photos, "Shh. Don't tell anyone."

Sorry, HBO Max, but we're telling everyone.

Reports of Corbett joining And Just Like That... season two first surfaced in August, with Deadline reporting that the actor—who first appeared in seasons three and four of Sex and the City—was "set for a substantial, multi-episode arc."

Still, we had our doubts, as Corbett previously claimed to Page Six in April 2021 that he was "going to do the show." Yet, he never made an appearance in the first season.

On why Aidan was left out of season one, creator Michael Patrick King defended to Deadline in February that it was "a lot for Carrie," who became a widow following the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth).