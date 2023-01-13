And Just Like That... Season 2: Your First Look at Carrie and Aidan's Reunion

On Jan. 13, HBO Max officially confirmed that John Corbett will appear on And Just Like That... season two. See his reunion with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Pour a couple cosmos, because we have a reason to celebrate.

On Jan. 13, HBO Max officially confirmed that John Corbett will reprise his role of Aidan Shaw on season two of And Just Like That.... In new images from the next installment, Aidan (Corbett) is seen holding hands with former fiancée Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

The streamer captioned the photos, "Shh. Don't tell anyone."

Sorry, HBO Max, but we're telling everyone

Reports of Corbett joining And Just Like That... season two first surfaced in August, with Deadline reporting that the actor—who first appeared in seasons three and four of Sex and the City—was "set for a substantial, multi-episode arc."

Still, we had our doubts, as Corbett previously claimed to Page Six in April 2021 that he was "going to do the show." Yet, he never made an appearance in the first season.

On why Aidan was left out of season one, creator Michael Patrick King defended to Deadline in February that it was "a lot for Carrie," who became a widow following the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

photos
All the Iconic Sex and the City Items Sarah Jessica Parker Has Reworn on And Just Like That

"We wanted to get her through [Big's death] and into the light—the last episode is called, 'Seeing the Light,'" King continued. "We wanted to get her out. [Aidan's return] is a big storyline that everybody at home wrote that we had never intended."

Nonetheless, we can't say we're surprised by Aidan's return. When viewers last saw the furniture designer in 2010's Sex and the City 2, he was married, but more than happy to share a kiss with (the also married) Carrie. 

Will this be the official round three for Carrie and Aidan? You know what they say: Third time's the charm.

For everything we know about season two of And Just Like That..., keep reading:

Hbo/Darren Star Productions/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Return of Aidan

In August, Deadline reported that John Corbett—who played Carrie's boyfriend Aidan on seasons three and four of Sex and the Citywould be returning for "a substantial, multi-episode arc" on season two. In January 2023, HBO Max officially confirmed Corbett's season two casting with first look photos.

 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images
Tony Danza Is Che Diaz's Dad...Kinda

Corbett won't be the only fresh face in season two, as Tony Danza is also joining the cast as the actor playing Che's father in her sitcom pilot.

Jose Perez / SplashNews.com
The Dress

In a Nov. 3 photo from the And Just Like That... set, Carrie was seen wearing her iconic Vivienne Westwood dress from her wedding to Mr. Big (Chris Noth) in the 2008 Sex and the City movie. 

Do we hear more wedding bells?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Tribute to Elizabeth Taylor

Charlotte's beloved dog Elizabeth Taylor was noticeably absent in season one, which left some fans befuddled. Charlotte did have a new bulldog named Richard Burton, but it didn't quite feel right that the legacy and impact of Elizabeth went unaddressed. 

In season two, a wrong appears to have been righted. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, costumer designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago shared an oil painting of Elizabeth Taylor wearing a Burberry sweater, writing, "On charlotte's hallway wall."

Kristin Davis even commented, "My first baby."

May she rest in peace.

HBO Max
A Return to Joy

While season one of And Just Like That... was an undeniable nostalgia rush, it was a bit....bleak. An entire season centered around death and grief will do that.

However, the second season promises a breath of fresh air, at least according to Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max's head of originals.

"What you're seeing this season is all of these characters embracing life," Aubrey told Variety Nov. 10. "It's a very joyful season and I think, in some ways, it feels like iconic Sex and the City episodes."

New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock
Will We Actually See Samantha?

Despite those optimistic texts exchanged by Carrie and Samantha in the finale—a surprise Kim Cattrall return doesn't seem to be in the cards. 

In June, Sarah Jessica Parker said the continued discourse about the apparent feud between the actresses has been "painful." SJP confirmed that Cattrall was never asked to appear on And Just Like That... because "she made it clear that that wasn't something she wanted to pursue," and no apparent progress has been made since.

There's always season three!

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
A Premiere Date

While no exact premiere date has been set yet, HBO Max confirmed that the show will arrive sometime in 2023.

Here's hoping the wait flies back in a New York minute.

