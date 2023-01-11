Golden Globes

The Complete List of Winners

Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried and More React to 2023 SAG Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards are finally here and a few celebs including Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried and Christina Applegate shared their reactions. See what they had to say.

We're willing to bet these actors are feeling quite euphoric today.

The nominations for the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Jan. 11 and among the biggest standouts in both movie and television were nominated including The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried, whose performance as Elizabeth Holmes earned her a nomination for Outstanding Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.

As far as who the Mamma Mia star is up against? Her competition in that category includes Emily Blunt (The English), Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy), Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) and Niecy Nash-Betts (DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story).

But she isn't the only actor taking a bow after hearing the announcement as Euphoria star Zendaya also shared her reaction to picking up a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Also nominated in that category are Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Elizabeth Debecki (The Crown), Julia Garner (Ozark) and Laura Linney (Ozark).

To find who will walk away with the trophy, viewers can tune into the 29th Annual SAG Awards ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 26, which will be streamed on Netflix's YouTube channel.

Until then, take a look at how some of your favorite stars are celebrating their nominations...

Philippe Antonello
Rachel Brosnahan

After earning a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star celebrated the happy news with an Instagram post

 

"What a massive surprise to wake up to this morning," she wrote alongside a cast photo. I'm so lucky. To have been a part of this brilliant show that changed my life with these people I love is beyond…and to have it be continually recognized by a group of our peers is the greatest honor. I bow down to this group of talented ladies. Thank you @sagawards."

Apple TV
Paul Walter Hauser

The Black Bird star, who earned a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, noted in a statement that it was "such an honor to be nominated for a SAG Award."

 

"I would hug and kiss you all, but ya know, COVID. Also, boundaries," he continued. "Shoutout to AppleTV for their support and being tastemakers in film and television. Thank you to Dennis Lehane, whose brilliance got me here. And to Taron Egerton—I am so spoiled by your talent, heart and kindness. We did it, man."

SAEED ADYANI/NETFLIX
Christina Applegate

The Dead to Me star, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series, shared her joy to the news on Twitter: "Thank you @SAGawards for this nomination today! I have been a proud member of this union since 1975. I've had an incredibly hard year, and today this made me smile. Much love to my peers and to my sweet Jean Smart and the other incredible ladies I walk beside."

Laura Linney

Nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for her work in Ozark, Laura shared her excitement in a statement: "Thrilled to be recognized with my Ozark ensemble. So proud to be a part of this fantastic group—I love being an actor so this nomination means a lot to me."

Eddy Chen/HBO
Zendaya

After earning a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, the Euphoria star her Instagram Stories: "Oh wow, this is so special."

Beth Dubber/Hulu
Amanda Seyfried

For her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout, Amanda earned a nomination for Outstanding Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.
 

"Peer recognition is the warmest feeling," she said in a statement. "The thing you never expect but always strive for because it makes you feel a little more like you're seen and home. This is a happy day for me."

Showtime
Ke Huy Quan

Earning nominations for both Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star shared his appreciation for the recognition.
 
"I am so humbled to be recognized by my peers in SAG-AFTRA for this SAG Award nomination alongside my EEAAO family—Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu and our entire ensemble," he said in a statement. "I've loved performing ever since I was just a child and that hasn't changed. I feel very lucky to still be here doing this. Thank you to the Daniels, our producer Jonathan Wang, our entire cast and crew, and A24 for believing in this story. I will carry Waymond with me forever."

A24
Hong Chau

For her performance as Liz in The Whale, Hong received a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. And the actress noted in a statement, she was "so thrilled to be nominated alongside such a talented group of actors."
 

"It means so much to be recognized by your peers, but I'm also especially excited for my colleague, fellow nominee, and friend Brendan Fraser, whose performance continues to inspire me," she continued. "It's such an honor, and I'm so grateful to Darren Aronofsky and the entire cast and crew of The Whale for making this experience so special."

