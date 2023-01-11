Inside the 2023 Golden Globes After-Party: See Pics of Jennifer Coolidge, Quinta Brunson and More

Watch : Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments

The 2023 Golden Globes may officially be over—but the night was just beginning for some of your favorite celebs.

ICYMI, the annual award ceremony—which aired live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC and Peacock Jan. 10—saw quite a few stars walk away with a coveted golden trophy. One of them included Jennifer Coolidge, who won an award for Best Supporting Actress - Television Limited Series/Motion Picture for her work on The White Lotus (for which she also delivered a hilarious acceptance speech like only she can).

And as an insider noted about the official Golden Globes - HFPA X Billboard after-party, the HBO Max star "pretty much started a riot when she showed up," and "was surrounded by fans as soon as she arrived and couldn't go two steps without someone asking for a selfie."

Which is pretty understandable. But she wasn't the only winner in the building, of course.