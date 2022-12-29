Julia Garner Shares Rare Photo With Husband Mark Foster

Watch : Julia Garner Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Her Character Ruth

Julia Garner does have time for this milestone.

The Inventing Anna star, 28, shared a sweet throwback photo of her wedding day with Foster the People's Mark Foster in honor of their third anniversarIn the photo, she is wearing her signature curls in hair with a white coat over her white dress. Mark is wearing a black suit, white shirt and black tie, while holding hands with his bride, who is carrying a bouquet of white roses.

She captioned the Dec. 27 post, "3 years today." Her husband was quick to jump into the comments, writing, "my sweet bride," and included a kissing face emoji.

Newlywed Taylor Lautner commented with a heart emoji, while Sharon Stone wrote, "Congratulations." Meanwhile Queer Eye's Tan France chimed in with a "Happy Anniversary."

The Ozark star met Foster, 38, at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012 and waited seven years to tie the knot. They followed in Garner's parents' footsteps by getting married at City Hall.