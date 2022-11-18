Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Theranos Fraud Case

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Reveals Most Challenging Aspect of Dropout Role

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will be spending time behind bars.

The 38-year-old—who was portrayed by Amanda Seyfried in Hulu's The Dropout, a TV series documenting the downfall of the entrepreneur's health technology company—was sentenced to 11.25 years in prison and three years of supervised release after she was found guilty on four fraud-related charges, according to NBC News. The judgment was passed down on Nov. 18, along with orders for her to surrender to authorities on April 27, 2023.

The sentencing was initially scheduled for October, but was pushed back after Holmes' legal team said a witness who testified in the four-month trial visited her home to express regret, according to CNN.

During the trial, prosecutors accused Holmes of defrauding investors, doctors and patients with her business, which purported to have developed a blood-testing method that gets rapid and accurate results by merely using a small amount of sample gathered through a finger prick.